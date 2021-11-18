MR vs HIS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Barcelona Match 35

The Montcada Royal will be taking on Hira Sabadell in the 35th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on November 18th at the Videres Cricket Ground, Girona.

The Montcada Royals are presently placed in seventh spot with one victory and three losses in their six games thus far. They are in desperate need of a win and would have to play their best to get one.

Hira Sabadell, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the points table, having won only two of their seven matches. They will be playing their last match of the season and will be hoping to finish on a high note.

MR vs HIS Probable Playing 11 Today

Montcada Royal

Muhammad Naeem (C), Kashif Shafi (WK), Muhammad Ishan, Arif Majeed, Ghulam Sabar, Sarfraz Anwar, Hamza Saleem, Farrukh Sohail, Muhammad Umar Waqas, Ibrar Hussain, Kamran Muhammad.

Hira Sabadell

Bakhtair Khalid (WK), Shanawar Shahzad (C), Mubashar Irshad, Manan Ayub, Zeeshan Afzal, Sufian Ansar, Anwar Ul-Haq, Aqeel Ansar, Abib Shahzad, Ikram Ul-Haq, Fida Hussain.

Match Details

Match: Montcada Royal vs Hira Sabadell, ECS T10 Barcelona

Date and Time: 18th November, 9.30 pm IST

Venue: Videres Cricket Ground, Girona

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Videres Cricket Ground, Girona generally favors the batters. However, there will be some help on offer for the bowlers as well. The pacers will have to make the most out of the initial movement, whereas the batters will find it easier to play their shots as the game progresses.

Today’s MR vs HIS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Bakhtair Khalid: Bakhtair is a good option from the wicketkeeper section. He is a steady batter and also contributes behind the stumps.

Batters

Shanawar Shahzad: Shanawar hasn't been particularly good with the bat this season, but he has six wickets to his name in five outings.

Arif Majeed: Arif is a capable pinch hitter who can smash the ball all over the park. He can prove to be a match-winner in this game.

All-rounders

Sufian Ansar: Sufian is an excellent batting all-rounder who has the potential to score big. He can also make contributions with the ball and is a must-pick for today’s match.

Hamza Saleem: Hamza had a decent showing in the previous encounter, scoring 20 runs with the bat while also picking up one wicket. He could prove to be a crucial pick in this game.

Bowlers

Abib Shahzad: Abib performed well in the last encounter, taking two wickets and scoring 39 runs with the bat.

Kamran Muhammad: Kamran didn't get a lot of chances to play this season. However, in this game, he is expected to shine and deliver for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in MR vs HIS Dream11 prediction team

Sufian Ansar: 319 points

Anwar Ul-Haq: 285 points

Abib Shahzad: 277 points

Shanawar Shahzad: 244 points

Arif Majeed: 225 points

Important stats for MR vs HIS Dream11 prediction team

Sufian Ansar: 7 matches, 114 runs, 2 wickets

Anwar Ul-Haq: 6 matches, 43 runs, 2 wickets

Abib Shahzad: 6 matches, 83 runs, 4 wickets

Shanawar Shahzad: 5 matches, 34 runs, 5 wickets

Arif Majeed: 6 matches, 53 runs, 4 wickets

MR vs HIS Dream11 Prediction Today

MR vs HIS Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bakhtair Khalid, Shanawar Shahzad, Arif Majeed, Sufian Ansar, Hamza Saleem, Abib Shahzad, Kamran Muhammad, Anwar Ul-Haq, Mubashar Irshad, Muhammad Naeem, Adnan Abbas.

Captain: Sufian Ansar, Vice-Captain: Arif Majeed

MR vs HIS Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bakhtair Khalid, Shanawar Shahzad, Arif Majeed, Sufian Ansar, Hamza Saleem, Abib Shahzad, Kamran Muhammad, Anwar Ul-Haq, Ghulam Sabar, Zeeshan Afzal, Mehmood Akhtar.

Captain: Hamza Saleem, Vice-Captain: Shanawar Shahzad

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee