MR-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL, Match 8

The Melbourne Renegades (MR-W) will lock horns with the Adelaide Strikers (AS-W) in the eighth match of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart on Wednesday.

The Melbourne Renegades are in fifth place in the points table, having defeated the Hobart Hurricanes by six wickets in their opening match. Adelaide Strikers, on the other hand, are in second spot in the standings after winning their opening match against the Sydney Thunder by 30 runs.

MR-W vs AS-W Probable Playing 11 Today

MR-W XI

Sophie Molineux (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Courtney Webb, Harmanpreet Kaur, Evelyn Jones, Georgia Wareham, Jess Duffin, Josephine Dooley (WK), Carly Leeson, Ellie Falconer, Holly Ferling.

AS-W XI

Dane van Niekerk, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (C), Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Amanda Jade Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (WK), Sarah Coyte, Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown.

Match Details

MR-W vs AS-W, WBBL, 8th Match

Date and Time: 20th October 2021, 07:55 AM IST

Venue: Blundstone Arena, Hobart.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Blundstone Arena is a batting paradise with relatively little opportunity for bowlers to scalp wickets. The team winning the toss should bat first as the majority of the games played on this ground have been won by the teams batting first. The average first-innings score at the venue is 173 runs.

Today’s MR-W vs AS-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Tegan McPharlin: McPharlin is a skilled wicketkeeper-batter who underperformed in the previous match. But is expected to contribute well in the upcoming game.

Batters

Jemimah Rodrigues: Rodrigues is an explosive batter who can score runs at a brisk strike rate. She managed 33 runs in the previous match.

Laura Wolvaardt: Although Wolvaardt returned to the pavilion after getting out for a duck in the previous match, she is a quality batter who can perform against MR-W.

All-rounders

Sophie Molinuex: Molinuex can provide you with some valuable points with her all-round skills. She scalped two wickets in the previous match at an economy rate of 3.00.

Tahlia McGrath: McGrath performed exceptionally well against Hobart Hurricanes. She played a match-winning knock of 42 runs in addition to scalping three wickets.

Bowlers

Georgia Wareham: Wareham took three crucial wickets in the previous match at an economy rate of 3.25. She is a genuine wicket-taker who can't be overlooked at any cost.

Amanda Jade Wellington: Wellington was in good form in the previous match, picking up two wickets while also scoring 15 runs. She can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your team.

Top 5 best players to pick in MR-W vs AS-W Dream11 prediction team

Tahlia McGrath (AS-W) - 147 points

Georgia Wareham (MR-W) - 118 points

Sophie Molinuex (MR-W) - 94 points

Amanda Jade Wellington (AS-W) - 74 points

Harmanpreet Kaur (MR-W) - 64 points

Important Stats for MR-W vs AS-W Dream11 prediction team

Tahlia McGrath: 42 runs and 3 wickets in 1 match; SR - 123.52 and ER - 4.25

Georgia Wareham: 3 wickets in 1 match; ER - 3.25

Sophie Molinuex: 16 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match; SR - 100.00 and ER - 3.00

Amanda Jade Wellington: 15 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match; SR - 136.36 and ER - 5.00

Harmanpreet Kaur: 24 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 126.31 and ER - 6.66

MR-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction Today (WBBL 2021)

MR-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction - Women's Big Bash League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tegan McPharlin, Laura Wolvaardt, Katie Mack, Jemimah Rodrigues, Dane Van Niekerk, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Evelyn Jones, Georgia Wareham, Ellie Falconer, Amanda Jade Wellington.

Captain: Tahlia McGrath. Vice-captain: Sophie Molinuex.

MR-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction - Women's Big Bash League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tegan McPharlin, Katie Mack, Jemimah Rodrigues, Courtney Webb, Dane Van Niekerk, Harmanpreet Kaur, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Jemma Barsby, Georgia Wareham, Amanda Jade Wellington.

Captain: Sophie Molinuex. Vice-captain: Jemimah Rodrigues.

