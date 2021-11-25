MR-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, Challenger

The Challenger of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021 will see the Adelaide Strikers (AS-W) take on Melbourne Renegades (MR-W) at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Thursday.

The Adelaide Strikers have been the team to beat in the second half of the WBBL, with their star players Megan Schutt and Amanda Wellington starring with the ball. Not to mention, Katie Mack's sensational form has also played a part in their succesful campaign. However, they come across a rampant Melbourne Renegades side who have done well despite Georgia Wareham's injury. With the likes of Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur in the mix, the Renegades will fancy their chances against the Strikers in what should be a cracking game in Adelaide.

BH-W vs AS-W Probable Playing 11 Today

AS-W XI

Katie Mack, Dane van Niekerk, Laura Wolvaardt, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Tahlia McGrath (c), Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Sarah Coyte, Jemma Barsby and Megan Schutt

MR-W XI

Jemimah Rodrigues, Eve Jones, Courtney Webb, Josie Dooley (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur, Jess Duffin, Sophie Molineux (c), Rhiann O'Donnell, Ellie Falconer, Ella Hayward, Holly Ferling

Match Details

MR-W vs AS-W, WBBL 2021, Challenger

Date and Time: 25th November 2021, 1:40 PM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, a competitive track awaits the two sides at the Adelaide Oval. The pacers should get the ball to move around in the early stages despite it being likely to skid nicely on to the bat. The spinners should also get some turn off the surface, making for an intriguing contest in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be the key yet again, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s MR-W vs AS-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Josie Dooley: Josie Dooley has done well with her limited chances she has gotten in the Melbourne Renegades' middle order. Capable of scoring quick runs towards the end as well, Dooley should get the nod over Tegan McPharlin in your MR-W vs AS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Laura Wolvaardt: Laura Wolvaardt has held the Adelaide Strikers top order with consistent performances with the bat. Wolvaardt has impressed with her big-hitting abilities as well, an aspect that holds her in good stead ahead of this much-awaited clash.

All-rounder

Harmanpreet Kaur: Harmanpreet Kaur has been the undoubted MVP of the WBBL with a heap of runs and wickets to her name. The Indian all-rounder hasn't been in the best of forms in the last few games. But she is well and truly capable of flipping the script, making her a good addition to your MR-W vs AS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Amanda Wellington: Amanda Wellington was the star of the show with a fifer in the Eliminator against the Brisbane Heat. With the conditions likely to help the spinners, Wellington's leg-spin ability and her form makes her one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in MR-W vs AS-W Dream11 prediction team

Tahlia McGrath (AS-W) - 767 points

Harmanpreet Kaur (MR-W) - 1056 points

Important stats for MR-W vs AS-W Dream11 prediction team

Amanda Wellington - 21 wickets in 15 WBBL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 15.57

Harmanpreet Kaur - 399 runs and 15 wickets in 12 WBBL 2021 matches

Laura Wolvaardt - 347 runs in 14 WBBL 2021 matches, SR: 123.93

MR-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction Today (WBBL 2021)

MR-W vs AS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josie Dooley, Laura Wolvaardt, Katie Mack, Jess Duffin, Jemimah Rodrigues, Dane van Niekerk, Harmanpreet Kaur, Courtney Webb, Holly Ferling, Darcie Brown and Amanda Wellington

Captain: Laura Wolvaardt. Vice-captain: Jemimah Rodrigues

MR-W vs AS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josie Dooley, Laura Wolvaardt, Katie Mack, Jess Duffin, Eve Jones, Dane van Niekerk, Tahlia McGrath, Courtney Webb, Ellie Falconer, Darcie Brown and Amanda Wellington

Captain: Tahlia McGrath. Vice-captain: Laura Wolvaardt

