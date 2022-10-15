MR-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women’s Big Bash League 2022, Match 5

Melbourne Renegades Women (MR-W) will be up against Adelaide Strikers Women (AS-W) in the fifth match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 at Harrup Park in Queensland on Sunday, October 16. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MR-W vs AS-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 5.

Melbourne Renegades will begin their campaign with this match. The finished second during the league stage in 2021 with 18 points. Renegades had collected eight fours and four losses from their 12 matches last season. However, they lost their playoff match against Adelaide Strikers Women by a big margin and failed to qualify for the final.

Adelaide Strikers Women, meanwhile, will be intent on dealing another severe blow to Renegades at the start of the tournament. Last season’s runners-up got off to a losing start this year. They lost their first match against Sydney Sixers Women by 17 runs and failed to make it count with the bat.

MR-W vs AS-W Match Details, Match 5

The fifth match of Women’s Big Bash League 2022 will be played on 16th October at the Harrup Park in Queensland. The match is set to take place at 4.45 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MR-W vs AS-W, Women’s Big Bash League 2022, Match 5

Date and Time: October 16, 2022, 4.45 am IST

Venue: Harrup Park, Queensland

Live Streaming and Broadcast: SonyLIV

MR-W vs AS-W Pitch Report

The track at the Harrup Park is a batting pitch that will favor the hard-hitters. The track is well suited to pace-bowling as well, who might expect some movement on offer, especially early on.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 157

Average second innings score: 149

MR-W vs AS-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Melbourne Renegades Women: NA

Adelaide Strikers Women: L

MR-W vs AS-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Melbourne Renegades Women Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Melbourne Renegades Women Probable Playing 11

Josephine Dooley (WK), Erica Kershaw, Hayley Matthews, Rhiann O’Donnell, Sophie Molineux (C), Shabnim Ismail, Georgia Prestwidge, Carly Leeson, Courtney Webb, Evelyn Jones, and Sarah Coyte.

Adelaide Strikers Women Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Adelaide Strikers Women Probable Playing 11

Katie Mack, Deandra Dottin, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (C), Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (WK), Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt, and Darcie Brown.

MR-W vs AS-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Erica Kershaw (73 runs in last three matches)

Erica Kershaw is a pretty decent wicketkeeper choice for your MR-W vs AS-W Dream11 Fantasy Side. She has scored 73 runs in her last three games.

Top Batter pick

Katie Mack (1 match, 34 runs, Strike Rate: 106.25)

Katie Mack looked in good touch with the bat in the previous encounter with Sydney Sixers Women. She amassed 34 runs in 32 deliveries.

Top All-rounder pick

Deandra Dottin (1 match, 25 runs, Strike Rate: 156.25)

Deandra Dottin was at her dazzling best with the bat in the opening game. She brought up 25 runs at an amazing strike rate of 156.25 with the help of three sixes.

Top Bowler pick

Megan Schutt (1 match, 1 wicket, Economy Rate: 6.25)

Megan Schutt bowled decently well in the last match. She picked up a wicket and also maintained a strong economy of 6.25.

MR-W vs AS-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Hayley Matthews

Hayley Matthews is one of the most in-form all-rounders in white-ball cricket in the world. She has scored 1252 runs in 69 matches at a strike rate of over 103 and has also picked up 66 wickets in her T20I career. She could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your MR-W vs AS-W Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Deandra Dottin

Deandra Dottin got off to a strong start in the last game. Although she failed to make an impact with the ball, she had a strike rate of over 155 with the bat in hand.

5 Must-picks with players stats for MR-W vs AS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Hayley Matthews 1252 runs and 66 wickets in 69 T20Is Deandra Dottin 25 runs Katie Mack 34 runs Laura Wolvaardt 22 runs Megan Schutt 1 wicket

MR-W vs AS-W match expert tips

Tahlia McGrath could be a good differential pick in your MR-W vs AS-W Dream11 Fantasy Team.

MR-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Head to Head League

MR-W vs AS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Erica Kershaw

Batter: Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Courtney Webb, Hayley Matthews

All-rounder: Deandra Dottin, Tahlia McGrath

Bowler: Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt, Amanda Wellington, Shabnim Ismail

MR-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Grand League

MR-W vs AS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Erica Kershaw, Tegan McPharlin

Batters: Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Courtney Webb, Hayley Matthews

All-rounder: Deandra Dottin, Sophie Molineux

Bowler: Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt, Shabnim Ismail

