MR-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WBBL 2022, Match 12

Brisbane Heat (BH-W) will take on Melbourne Renegades Women (MR-W) in the ninth Women's Big Bash League (2022) WBBL game at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide on Friday, October 21. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MR-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.

The Brisbane Heat have been impressive this season, winning two out of their three games so far. While their bowlers have done well, it has been their star wicketkeeper Georgia Redmayne who has delivered with the bat. The Renegades, meanwhile, have won and lost one game each, with Sophie Molineux standing out with the ball. Although they lost the reverse fixture, the Renegades have a decent squad with a nice mix of youth and experience. With both teams eyeing a win, a cracking game beckons in Adelaide.

MR-W vs BH-W Match Details, WBBL 2022

The 12th match of WBBL 2022 will see the Melbourne Renegades Women take on the Brisbane Heat Women at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide. The game is set to take place at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MR-W vs BH-W, WBBL 2022, Match 12

Date and Time: 21th October 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

MR-W vs BH-W pitch report for WBBL 2022

The pitch at the Karen Rolton Oval is expected to be a good one to bat on. The average first-innings score in the last three matches is 139. Pacers have accounted for 80 percent of the wickets taken by bowlers in the last three matches. Chasing has been the preferred option, with the pitch not expected to change much during the game.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average 1st-innings score: 139

Average 2nd-innings score: 137

MR-W vs BH-W Form Guide

Brisbane Heat: LWW

Melbourne Renegades: WL

MR-W vs BH-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Brisbane Heat injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Brisbane Heat.

Brisbane Heat probable playing 11

Georgia Redmayne (wk), Grace Harris, Ellie Johnston, Georgia Voll, Amelia Kerr, Laura Harris, Charli Knott, Jess Jonassen (c), Nicola Hancock, Courtney Sippel and Jess Kerr.

Melbourne Renegades injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Melbourne Renegades.

Melbourne Renegades probable playing 11

Sophie Molineux (c), Hayley Matthews, Josephine Dooley (wk), Eve Jones, Erica Kershaw, Courtney Webb, Carly Leeson, Sarah Coyte, Rhiann O'Donnell, Georgia Prestwidge and Shabnim Ismail.

MR-W vs BH-W Dream11 match top picks for WBBL 2022, Match 12

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Georgia Redmayne (3 matches, 180 runs, Average: 90.00)

George Redmayne has been sensational for the Brisbane Heat, scoring 180 runs in three matches. She has a strike rate of 132.35 at the top of the order, holding her in good stead. The wicketkeeper has been in good form and given her ability to score big runs, she is a top pick for your MR-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Grace Harris (2 matches, 66 runs, SR: 122.22)

Grace Harris was one of the top performers in the previous game, scoring 65 runs off just 50 balls. She is one of the most explosive batters in the game and has also featured in the national squad in the past. With Harris also capable of chipping in with the ball, she is a good pick for your MR-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sophie Molineux (2 matches, 36 runs, 4 wickets)

Sophie Molineux has been decent in WBBL 2022, scoring 36 runs and picking up four wickets in two matches. Molineux did not have a great outing against the Heat in the reverse fixture, scoring just four runs. However, Molineux's skill-set and experience should make her a fine addition to your MR-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Jess Kerr (3 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 15.75)

Jess Kerr has been one of the better bowlers in the competition, claiming four wickets in three matches so far. She has been impressive with the new ball and boasts an economy of 5.25. With the conditions likely to help her, Jess Kerr is a must-have in your MR-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team.

MR-W vs BH-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Amelia Kerr

Amelia Kerr is one of the top all-rounders in the world and has been in decent form in WBBL 2022. She has already picked up four wickets in three matches at an average of 22.25. With Amelia batting in the top order for Brisbane, she is a viable captaincy option for your MR-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team.

Sophie Molineux

Sophie Molineux is another in-form all-rounder who has done well with the ball. She has four wickets to her name in two matches and has also chipped in with the bat. With Molineux due for another big performance, she is a good choice as captain or vice-captain in your MR-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MR-W vs BH-W, WBBL 2022, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Sophie Molineux 36 runs, 4 wickets in 2 matches Shabnim Ismail 3 wickets in 2 matches Hayley Matthews 57 runs, 1 wickets in 2 matches Georgia Redmayne 98(67) in the previous match vs MR-W Jess Jonassen 5 wickets in 3 matches

MR-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for WBBL 2022, Match 12

Hayley Matthews has been in good nick with the bat, scoring 57 runs in two matches. She has also held her own with the ball, chipping in with economical performances. If she does get going with the bat, Matthews should be a game-changing selection in your MR-W vs

Take your MR-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this MR-W vs BH-W match, click here!

MR-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

MR-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

Wicketkeeper: Georgia Redmayne

Batters: Grace Harris, Hayley Matthews, Georgia Voll

All-rounders: Jess Jonassen, Amelia Kerr (c), Sophie Molineux (vc), Carly Leeson

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Sarah Coyte, Jess Kerr

MR-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Grand League

MR-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Georgia Redmayne

Batters: Eve Jones, Ellie Johnston, Hayley Matthews (c), Georgia Voll

All-rounders: Jess Jonassen, Amelia Kerr (vc), Sophie Molineux

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Sarah Coyte, Jess Kerr

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes