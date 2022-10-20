MR-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WBBL 2022, Match 12

Brisbane Heat (BH-W) will take on Melbourne Renegades Women (MR-W) in the ninth Women's Big Bash League (2022) WBBL game at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide on Friday, October 21. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MR-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.
The Brisbane Heat have been impressive this season, winning two out of their three games so far. While their bowlers have done well, it has been their star wicketkeeper Georgia Redmayne who has delivered with the bat. The Renegades, meanwhile, have won and lost one game each, with Sophie Molineux standing out with the ball. Although they lost the reverse fixture, the Renegades have a decent squad with a nice mix of youth and experience. With both teams eyeing a win, a cracking game beckons in Adelaide.
MR-W vs BH-W Match Details, WBBL 2022
The 12th match of WBBL 2022 will see the Melbourne Renegades Women take on the Brisbane Heat Women at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide. The game is set to take place at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
MR-W vs BH-W, WBBL 2022, Match 12
Date and Time: 21th October 2022, 6:30 PM IST
Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide
Live Streaming: Sony LIV
MR-W vs BH-W pitch report for WBBL 2022
The pitch at the Karen Rolton Oval is expected to be a good one to bat on. The average first-innings score in the last three matches is 139. Pacers have accounted for 80 percent of the wickets taken by bowlers in the last three matches. Chasing has been the preferred option, with the pitch not expected to change much during the game.
Matches won by teams batting first: 1
Matches won by teams bowling first: 2
Average 1st-innings score: 139
Average 2nd-innings score: 137
MR-W vs BH-W Form Guide
Brisbane Heat: LWW
Melbourne Renegades: WL
MR-W vs BH-W probable playing 11s for today’s match
Brisbane Heat injury/team news
No injury concerns for the Brisbane Heat.
Brisbane Heat probable playing 11
Georgia Redmayne (wk), Grace Harris, Ellie Johnston, Georgia Voll, Amelia Kerr, Laura Harris, Charli Knott, Jess Jonassen (c), Nicola Hancock, Courtney Sippel and Jess Kerr.
Melbourne Renegades injury/team news
No injury concerns for the Melbourne Renegades.
Melbourne Renegades probable playing 11
Sophie Molineux (c), Hayley Matthews, Josephine Dooley (wk), Eve Jones, Erica Kershaw, Courtney Webb, Carly Leeson, Sarah Coyte, Rhiann O'Donnell, Georgia Prestwidge and Shabnim Ismail.
MR-W vs BH-W Dream11 match top picks for WBBL 2022, Match 12
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Georgia Redmayne (3 matches, 180 runs, Average: 90.00)
George Redmayne has been sensational for the Brisbane Heat, scoring 180 runs in three matches. She has a strike rate of 132.35 at the top of the order, holding her in good stead. The wicketkeeper has been in good form and given her ability to score big runs, she is a top pick for your MR-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team.
Top Batter Pick
Grace Harris (2 matches, 66 runs, SR: 122.22)
Grace Harris was one of the top performers in the previous game, scoring 65 runs off just 50 balls. She is one of the most explosive batters in the game and has also featured in the national squad in the past. With Harris also capable of chipping in with the ball, she is a good pick for your MR-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team.
Top All-rounder Pick
Sophie Molineux (2 matches, 36 runs, 4 wickets)
Sophie Molineux has been decent in WBBL 2022, scoring 36 runs and picking up four wickets in two matches. Molineux did not have a great outing against the Heat in the reverse fixture, scoring just four runs. However, Molineux's skill-set and experience should make her a fine addition to your MR-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team.
Top Bowler Pick
Jess Kerr (3 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 15.75)
Jess Kerr has been one of the better bowlers in the competition, claiming four wickets in three matches so far. She has been impressive with the new ball and boasts an economy of 5.25. With the conditions likely to help her, Jess Kerr is a must-have in your MR-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team.
MR-W vs BH-W match captain and vice-captain choices
Amelia Kerr
Amelia Kerr is one of the top all-rounders in the world and has been in decent form in WBBL 2022. She has already picked up four wickets in three matches at an average of 22.25. With Amelia batting in the top order for Brisbane, she is a viable captaincy option for your MR-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team.
Sophie Molineux
Sophie Molineux is another in-form all-rounder who has done well with the ball. She has four wickets to her name in two matches and has also chipped in with the bat. With Molineux due for another big performance, she is a good choice as captain or vice-captain in your MR-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team.
5 Must-picks with player stats for MR-W vs BH-W, WBBL 2022, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips
MR-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for WBBL 2022, Match 12
Hayley Matthews has been in good nick with the bat, scoring 57 runs in two matches. She has also held her own with the ball, chipping in with economical performances. If she does get going with the bat, Matthews should be a game-changing selection in your MR-W vs
Take your MR-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this MR-W vs BH-W match, click here!
MR-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Head To Head
Wicketkeeper: Georgia Redmayne
Batters: Grace Harris, Hayley Matthews, Georgia Voll
All-rounders: Jess Jonassen, Amelia Kerr (c), Sophie Molineux (vc), Carly Leeson
Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Sarah Coyte, Jess Kerr
MR-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Georgia Redmayne
Batters: Eve Jones, Ellie Johnston, Hayley Matthews (c), Georgia Voll
All-rounders: Jess Jonassen, Amelia Kerr (vc), Sophie Molineux
Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Sarah Coyte, Jess Kerr
Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads