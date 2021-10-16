MR-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, Match 2

Match two of the Women's Big Bash League 2021 will see the Hobart Hurricanes Women (HH-W) take on Melbourne Renegades Women (MR-W) at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Saturday.

The hosts, Hobart Hurricanes, have a renewed sense of hope to do well in the tournament, given their roster. Blessed with arguably the best bowling attack in the tournament, the Hurricanes will look to make the top four this year. For that to happen, they will need to make a good start to their campaign.

The Hurricanes face a similarly well-balanced side, Melbourne Renegades, who have the likes of Sophie Molineux and Georgia Wareham. With both teams eyeing a win to start their respective campaigns on the right note, a cracking game of cricket beckons in Hobart.

MR-W vs HH-W Probable Playing 11s

MR-W XI

Eve Jones, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sophie Molineux (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Josie Dooley (wk), Jess Duffin, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb, Carly Leeson, Holly Ferling and Makinley Blows.

HH-W XI

Rachel Priest (c&wk), Naomi Stalenberg, Nicola Carey, Mignon du Preez, Richa Ghosh, Sasha Maloney, Belinda Vakarewa, Molly Strano, Tayla Vlaeminck, Maisy Gibson and Ruth Johnston.

Match Details

Match: MR-W vs HH-W, WBBL 2021, Match 2.

Date and Time: 16th October 2021, 10:10 AM IST.

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch is a good one to bat on, with some extra bounce on offer for the bowlers. The batters will look to make full use of the powerplay restrictions before the pitch slows down a touch.

There isn't much turn on offer for the spinners, although extra bounce may play into their favour. Despite weather being a concern, we should get at least a curtailed game, with both teams likely to chase on winning the toss.

Today’s MR-W vs HH-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rachel Priest: Newly-appointment Hobart Hurricanes captain Rachel Priest is one of the more explosive batters in the women's circuit. With the pitch being a good one to bat on, Priest should get the nod over Josie Dooley in your MR-W vs HH-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batters

Mignon du Preez: Mignon du Preez made the move from Melbourne Stars to the Hurricanes during the offseason, and is expected to anchor the middle order. Given the experience she possesses, Du Preez could have an impact for the Hurricanes in this game.

All-rounder

Sophie Molineux: Sophie Molineux has been in fine form off late, picking wickets in crucial games for Australia. She is expected to lead this team with both bat and ball, making her a great addition to your MR-W vs HH-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Georgia Wareham: Like Molineux, Georgia Wareham also impressed in national colours in the shortest format. In addition to her loopy and effective leg-spin, Wareham has improved her batting ability over the last few seasons. That makes her a must-have in your MR-W vs HH-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in MR-W vs HH-W Dream11 prediction team

Sophie Molineux (MR-W).

Rachel Priest (HH-W).

Georgia Wareham (MR-W).

Key stats for MR-W vs HH-W Dream11 prediction team

Georgia Wareham - 138 runs in 6 WBBL 2020 matches, SR: 146.32.

Belinda Vakarewa - 8 wickets in 12 WBBL 2020 matches, ER: 6.13.

Sophie Molineux - 221 runs in 11 WBBL 2020 matches.

MR-W vs HH-W Dream11 Prediction Today (WBBL 2021)

MR-W vs HH-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rachel Priest, Mignon du Preez, Jess Duffin, Jemimah Rodrigues, Courtney Webb, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophie Molineux, Nicola Carey, Molly Strano, Georgia Wareham and Belinda Vakarewa.

Captain: Nicola Carey. Vice-Captain: Jemimah Rodrigues.

MR-W vs HH-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rachel Priest, Naomi Stalenberg, Jess Duffin, Jemimah Rodrigues, Eve Jones, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophie Molineux, Nicola Carey, Molly Strano, Georgia Wareham and Tayla Vlaeminck.

Captain: Nicola Carey. Vice-Captain: Sophie Molineux.

Edited by Bhargav