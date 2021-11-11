MR-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, Match 42

Match 42 of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021 has Melbourne Stars Women (MS-W) taking on Melbourne Renegades Women (MR-W) at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide on Thursday.

The Melbourne Renegades have been the team to beat in WBBL 2021 despite Georgia Wareham's injury ruling her out of the season. Riding on the exploits of Harmanpreet Kaur, the Renegades are within touching distance of a place in the top-four. But they face a strong Melbourne Stars side who will be looking to return to winning ways after a tough loss against the Perth Scorchers Women. With two valuable points up for grabs, a cracking game beckons in Adelaide.

MR-W vs MS-W Probable Playing 11 Today

MS-W XI

Ellyse Villani, Meg Lanning (c), Annabel Sutherland, Maia Bouchier, Kim Garth, Erin Osborne, Nicole Faltum (wk), Sophie Day, Linsey Smith, Tess Flintoff and Rhys McKenna

MR-W XI

Jemimah Rodrigues, Eve Jones, Carly Leeson, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jess Duffin, Sophie Molineux (c), Josie Dooley (wk), Ellie Falconer, Rhiann O'Donnell, Ella Hayward and Holly Ferling

Match Details

MR-W vs MS-W, WBBL 2021, Match 42

Date and Time: 11th November 2021, 11:20 AM IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons at the Karen Rolton Oval with the pacers likely to get some extra bounce off the surface. Although there isn't much spin on offer, the spinners will look to change their lines and lengths to make the most of the surface. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss at the venue.

Today’s MR-W vs MS-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Josie Dooley: Although Josie Dooley has blown hot and cold this season, she has fared better when promoted to the top order. Although she is likely to bat in the middle order, her ability to score quick runs makes her a handy selection in your MR-W vs MS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Meg Lanning: Meg Lanning hasn't been in the best of form for the Melbourne Stars Women despite batting as an opener. However, she is one of the best batters in the world and will be one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Harmanpreet Kaur: Harmanpreet Kaur has been the MVP of WBBL 2021 with a heap of runs and wickets under her belt. She hasn't missed a beat for the Melbourne Renegades Women and will once again be crucial to their chances, making her a must-have in your MR-W vs MS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Linsey Smith: Linsey Smith has underwhelmed with the ball despite proving to be economical on a few occasions. Her ability to hold one end up with her tight and accurate bowling should serve the Stars well and possibly help her pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in MR-W vs MS-W Dream11 prediction team

Kim Garth (MS-W) - 715 points

Annabel Sutherland (MS-W) - 520 points

Harmanpreet Kaur (MR-W) - 845 points

Important stats for MR-W vs MS-W Dream11 prediction team

Ellyse Villani - 255 runs in 10 WBBL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 28.33

Harmanpreet Kaur - 309 runs and 12 wickets in 9 WBBL 2021 matches

Kim Garth - 13 wickets in 10 WBBL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 16.46

MR-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction Today (WBBL 2021)

MR-W vs MS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - WBBL 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josie Dooley, Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues, Maia Bouchier, Harmanpreet Kaur, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Eve Jones, Erin Osborne, Carly Leeson and Linsey Smith

Captain: Meg Lanning. Vice-captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

MR vs MS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - WBBL 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicole Faltum, Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues, Maia Bouchier, Harmanpreet Kaur, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Eve Jones, Erin Osborne, Carly Leeson and Linsey Smith

Captain: Meg Lanning. Vice-captain: Eve Jones

