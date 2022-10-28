MR-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WBBL 2022, Match 22

Melbourne Renegades Women (MR-W) will take on the Melbourne Stars Women (MS-W) in the 22nd match of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2022 at the Eastern Oval in Ballarat on Saturday, October 29. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MR-W vs MS-W Dream11 prediction.

Both teams are towards the bottom of the points table. Melbourne Renegades Women have managed just one win from four matches. Melbourne Stars Women, on the other hand, are yet to win a game. They have lost three fixtures, while their last match against the Sydney Thunder Women was washed out.

MR-W vs MS-W Match Details, WBBL 2022

The 22nd match of the WBBL 2022 between Melbourne Renegades Women and Melbourne Stars Women will be played on October 29 at the Eastern Oval in Ballarat. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MR-W vs MS-W, WBBL 2022, Match 22

Date & Time: October 29th 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Eastern Oval, Ballarat

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

MR-W vs MS-W Pitch Report

This will be the first WBBL 2022 game at the Eastern Oval in Ballarat. While the pitch is likely to be a good one to bat on, the pacers could find some movement with the new ball.

MR-W vs MS-W Form Guide (Last 4 Matches)

Melbourne Renegades Women: L, L, L, W

Melbourne Stars Women: NR, L, L, L

MR-W vs MS-W Probable Playing 11 today

Melbourne Renegades Women injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

Melbourne Renegades Women Probable Playing XI: Hayley Matthews, Sophie Molineux (c), Evelyn Jones, Erica Kershaw (wk), Courtney Webb, Carly Leeson, Ellie Falconer, Sarah Coyte, Georgia Prestwidge, Ella Hayward, Shabnim Ismail

Melbourne Stars Women injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

Melbourne Stars Women Probable Playing XI: Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Nicole Faltum (c & wk), Sasha Moloney, Tess Flintoff, Sophie Reid, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Day

Today’s MR-W vs MS-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Lauren Winfield-Hill (3 innings, 94 runs)

Lauren Winfield-Hill seems to be in good touch with the bat, having accumulated 94 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 128.76.

Top Batter Pick

Courtney Webb (4 matches, 115 runs)

Courtney Webb has amassed 115 runs in four outings at a strike rate of 100.87. She has been dismissed only twice so far in WBBL 2022.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sophie Molineux (4 matches, 41 runs, 5 wickets)

Sophie Molineux has been in top form with the ball. The left-arm spinner has returned with five wickets at an economy of 7.00. She also has 41 runs to her name.

Top Bowler Pick

Shabnim Ismail (4 matches, 4 wickets)

Shabnim Ismail has bowled really well in WBBL 2022. The South African pacer has taken four scalps in as many matches at an economy rate of 6.62.

MR-W vs MS-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Annabel Sutherland (4 matches, 84 runs, 4 wickets)

Annabel Sutherland has been excellent with both the bat and ball in WBBL 2022. The 21-year-old seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 84 runs at a strike rate of 131.25. On the bowling front, she has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 7.92.

Hayley Matthews (4 matches, 65 runs, 2 wickets)

Hayley Matthews has smashed 65 runs while striking at 132.65 and has chipped in with a couple of wickets at an economy rate of 7.75.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MR-W vs MS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Annabel Sutherland 84 runs & 4 wickets in 4 matches Hayley Matthews 65 runs & 2 wickets in 4 matches Sophie Molineux 41 runs & 5 wickets in 4 matches Courtney Webb 115 runs in 4 matches Shabnim Ismail 4 wickets in 4 matches

MR-W vs MS-W match expert tips

Both sides boast some top-class all-rounders. The likes of Hayley Matthews, Sophie Molineux, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, and Alice Capsey will be key picks and the ones to watch out for in the MR-W vs MS-W game.

MR-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

MR-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Lauren Winfield-Hill

Batters: Jemimah Rodrigues, Courtney Webb, Alice Capsey

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews (vc), Sophie Molineux, Annabel Sutherland (c), Kim Garth

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Sarah Coyte, Tess Flintoff

MR-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

MR-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Lauren Winfield-Hill

Batters: Caarly Leeson, Jemimah Rodrigues, Courtney Webb

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Sophie Molineux (c), Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth (vc)

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Sasha Moloney, Tess Flintoff

