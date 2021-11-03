MR-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, Match 30

Match 30 of the WBBL 2021 has Melbourne Renegades Women (MR-W) taking on Perth Scorchers Women (PS-W) at the WACA Ground in Perth on Wednesday.

The Melbourne Renegades have been the team in the WBBL to beat despite their star leggie Georgia Wareham suffering a season-ending injury. Riding on the exploits of Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues, the Renagades are within touching distance of sealing a place in the knockout phase. However, they face a strong Scorchers side who have impressed in WBBL 2021. With the likes of Sophie Devine and Beth Mooney in their ranks, the Scorchers should prove to be a handful for the Renegades in what promises to be a cracking game of cricket in Perth.

MR-W vs PS-W Probable Playing 11 Today

MR-W XI

Sophie Molineux (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Courtney Webb, Harmanpreet Kaur, Eve Jones, Jess Duffin, Josephine Dooley (wk), Holly Ferling, Carly Leeson, Ellie Falconer and Ella Hayward

PS-W XI

Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Chloe Piparo, Chamari Athapaththu, Marizanne Kapp, Heather Graham, Alana King, Mathilda Carmichael, Lilly Mills, Teneale Peschel and Lisa Griffith

Match Details

MR-W vs PS-W, WBBL 2021, Match 30

Date and Time: 3rd November 2021, 11:20 AM IST

Venue: W.A.C.A Ground, Perth

Pitch Report

The WACA traditionally offers help to the bowlers and shouldn't be any different in this game either. The pacers should get extra pace and bounce off the surface, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the spinners will also come into play, but they will need to vary their lines and lengths accordingly to get something off the surface. Wickets in hand will be key with 130-140 being par at the venue.

Today’s MR-W vs PS-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Beth Mooney: Beth Mooney is one of WBBL's most decorated batters. She has been in decent form lately, with her ability to keep the scoreboard ticking in the middle overs being highly valued. With Josie Dooley also set to bat lower down the order, Mooney is a must-have in your MR-W vs PS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Jemimah Rodrigues: Jemimah Rodrigues has been sensational for the Renagades at the top of the order, providing fast starts on a consistent basis. Given her form and hunger for runs, Jemimah is surely one to watch out for in this fixture.

All-rounder

Harmanpreet Kaur: Harmanpreet Kaur has been the standout player in the WBBL, scoring runs and picking up wickets for fun. The Indian T20I captain is in the form of her life and comes into the game on the back of a brilliant fifty against the Adelaide Strikers, making her a brilliant addition to your MR-W vs PS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Alana King: Alana King has been a revelation with the ball for the Scorchers, picking up crucial wickets in the middle overs with her leg-spin. She is also a handy batter down the order and should deliver some crucial Dream11 points in today's encounter.

Top 3 best players to pick in MR-W vs PS-W Dream11 prediction team

Sophie Devine (PS-W) - 304 points

Alana King (PS-W) - 317 points

Harmanpreet Kaur (MR-W) - 545 points

Important stats for MR-W vs PS-W Dream11 prediction team

Sophie Devine - 164 runs in 5 WBBL 2021 matches, SR: 136.67

Harmanpreet Kaur - 219 runs and 7 wickets in 6 WBBL 2021 match

Alana King - 7 wickets in 5 WBBL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 14.71

MR-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction Today (WBBL 2021)

MR-W vs PS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Beth Mooney, Chloe Piparo, Jess Duffin, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Harmanpreet Kaur, Eve Jones, Heather Graham, Alana King, Carly Leeson and Lisa Griffith

Captain: Beth Mooney. Vice-captain: Eve Jones

MR-W vs PS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Beth Mooney, Chloe Piparo, Jess Duffin, Chamari Athapaththu, Marizanne Kapp, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophie Molineux, Eve Jones, Alana King, Ella Hayward and Lisa Griffith

Captain: Marizanne Kapp. Vice-captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

Edited by Samya Majumdar