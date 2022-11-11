MR-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WBBL 2022, Match 39

The Perth Stadium Women (PS-W) will take on the Melbourne Renegades Women (MR-W) in the 39th Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2022 game at Junction Oval in Melbourne on Saturday, November 12. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MR-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.

The Perth Scorchers have impressed in WBBL 2022, winning five out of their nine matches. They are in the running for a top-five finish but would want their captain Sophie Devine to find some form leading into the latter stages. The Scorchers will face a Renegades side who are in must-win territory. They have just five points from 10 matches and are in dire need of a win against the Scorchers. With two valuable points up for grabs, a cracking game beckons at Junction Oval.

MR-W vs PS-W Match Details, WBBL 2022

The 39th match of WBBL 2022 will see the Melbourne Renegades Women take on Perth Scorchers Women in Melbourne. The game is set to take place at 4:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MR-W vs PS-W, WBBL 2022, Match 39

Date and Time: 12th November 2022, 4:45 AM IST

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

MR-W vs PS-W Form Guide

Perth Scorchers: L-W-W-L-L

Melbourne Renegades: L-L-W-L-NR

MR-W vs PS-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Perth Scorchers injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Perth Scorchers.

Perth Scorchers probable playing 11

Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine (c), Chloe Piparo, Maddy Green, Marizanne Kapp, Mathilda Carmichael, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Piepa Cleary, Lilly Mills and Taneale Peschel.

Melbourne Renegades injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Melbourne Renegades.

Melbourne Renegades probable playing 11

Hayley Matthews, Chamari Athapaththu, Erica Kershaw, Josie Dooley (wk), Sophie Molineux (c), Courtney Webb, Carly Leeson, Rhiann O'Donnell, Georgia Prestwidge, Ella Hayward and Sarah Coyte.

MR-W vs PS-W Dream11 match top picks for WBBL 2022, Match 39

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Beth Mooney (9 matches, 266 runs, Average: 38.00)

Beth Mooney has been brilliant this season, scoring 266 runs at an average of 38. While she has faltered in recent matches, Mooney remains one of the top batters in the world. With Mooney looking to bounce back into run-scoring ways, she is a must-have in your MR-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Courtney Webb (9 innings, 195 runs, Average: 27.68)

Courtney Webb is one of the Melbourne Renegades' best batters this season with 195 runs in nine innings. She is averaging 27.68 despite batting lower down the order for the Renegades. Given her form and ability to score quick runs, Webb is a good pick for your MR-W vs PS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Hayley Matthews (8 matches, 180 runs, Average: 25.71)

Hayley Matthews has blown hot and cold in the WBBL 2022, scoring 180 runs at a strike rate of just above 100. She scored 40 runs in her previous game against the Sydney Sixers before the fixture was abandoned mid-way through due to rain. With Matthews adding value with the ball as well, she should be a fine pick in your MR-W vs PS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Alana King (9 matches, 13 wickets, Average: 13.92)

Alana King is one of the top wicket-takers in this tournament with 13 wickets at an average of 13.92. The Perth Scorchers leggie has been in decent form of late, picking up seven wickets in her last four matches. Given the conditions on offer, King is another must-have in your MR-W vs PS-W Dream11 prediction team.

MR-W vs PS-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Sophie Devine

Sophie Devine has not fired as expected this season, scoring only 119 runs in nine innings. However, she boasts a WBBL average of 37.59 and has 22 scores of fifty or more in 101 innings. With Devine doubling up with the ball as well, she is a good captaincy choice in your MR-W vs PS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Sophie Molineux

Sophie Molineux has been the Renegades' best player this season, starring with the ball in particular. Molineux has 11 wickets at an average of 22.27 and was the Player of the Match in both of the Renegades' wins this season. With Molineux bound to enjoy the conditions at Junction Oval, she is a viable pick as captain or vice-captain in your MR-W vs PS-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MR-W vs PS-W, WBBL 2022, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Beth Mooney 266 runs in 9 matches Maddy Green 204 runs in 9 matches Sophie Molineux 11 wickets in 9 matches Courtney Webb 195 runs in 9 matches Alana King 13 wickets in 9 matches

MR-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for WBBL 2022, Match 39

Maddy Green has been in fine form all season, scoring 204 runs in eight matches. While Sophie Devine's form is a concern for the Scorchers, Green's form has made up for it with her impactful knocks in the top order. With Green capable of scoring quick runs, she could be a game-changing selection for your MR-W vs PS-W Dream11 prediction team.

MR-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

MR-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

Wicketkeepers: Beth Mooney (c)

Batters: Maddy Green, Carly Leeson, Courtney Webb

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Sophie Devine, Marizanne Kapp, Sophie Molineux (vc)

Bowlers: Sarah Coyte, Alana King, Lilly Mills

MR-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Grand League

MR-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney

Batters: Maddy Green, Chamari Athapaththu, Courtney Webb

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews (vc), Sophie Devine (c), Marizanne Kapp, Sophie Molineux

Bowlers: Teneale Peschel, Alana King, Ella Hayward

