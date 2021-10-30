MR-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, Match 21

Match 21 of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021 has Melbourne Renegades Women (MR-W) taking on Sydney Sixers Women (SS-W) at the Lilac Hill Park in Perth on Saturday.

The Melbourne Renegades have been in fine form, coming off a big win against the Sydney Thunder earlier in the week. They will be keen to continue their fine form against the Sixers, who have blown hot and cold this season. Led by Ellyse Perry, the Sixers are looking to string a couple of good results together and will be keen to return to winning ways as soon as possible. With both teams looking to boost their top-four hopes, a cracking fixture beckons in Perth.

MR-W vs SS-W Probable Playing 11 Today

MR-W XI

Sophie Molineux (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Courtney Webb, Harmanpreet Kaur, Eve Jones, Jess Duffin, Josephine Dooley (wk), Holly Ferling, Carly Leeson, Ellie Falconer and Ella Hayward

SS-W XI

Shafali Verma, Alyssa Healy (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry (c), Nicole Bolton, Maitlan Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Radha Yadav, Claire Moore, Angela Reakes and Stella Campbell

Match Details

MR-W vs SS-W, WBBL 2021, Match 21

Date and Time: 30th October 2021, 7:55 AM IST

Venue: Lilac Hill Park, Perth

Pitch Report

With this being the first game at the venue, a fresh pitch with a hint of extra bounce is expected in Perth. The batters should enjoy the ball coming on to the bat despite there being some help available off the surface for the pacers. There isn't much on offer for the spinners with variations in pace being crucial. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 140-150 being a good score at the venue.

Today’s MR-W vs SS-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Alyssa Healy: Although Alyssa Healy is one of the most explosive batters on the women's circuit, she has yet to strike a chord with consistency for the Sixers this season. Given her ability to play the big shots, she should get the nod over Josie Dooley in your MR-W vs SS-W Dream11 fantasy team

Batter

Jemimah Rodrigues: Jemimah Rodrigues comes into this game on the back of a stunning fifty against the Sydney Thunder. She has been in brilliant form in the T20 format lately and will be keen to sustain the same in this fixture as well.

All-rounder

Ashleigh Gardner: With Ellyse Perry's medium-pace taking a backseat, Ashleigh Gardner stands out as the Sydney Sixers' premier all-rounder. While she has bowled well in WBBL 2021, much is expected of Gardner with the bat as well, making her one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Radha Yadav: Radha Yadav has been fairly consistent for the Sixers despite not picking up many wickets. She is one of the premier spinners in this competition and one can back her to use her skills to take a wicket or two in the middle overs.

Top 3 best players to pick in MR-W vs SS-W Dream11 prediction team

Courtney Webb (MR-W) - 200 points

Ellyse Perry (SS-W) - 223 points

Harmanpreet Kaur (MR-W) - 310 points

Important stats for MR-W vs SS-W Dream11 prediction team

Alyssa Healy - 79 runs in 4 WBBL 2021 matches, SR: 141.07

Harmanpreet Kaur - 103 runs in 4 WBBL 2021 match, Average: 51.50

Ashleigh Gardner - 3 wickets in 4 WBBL 2021 matches, ER: 6.08

MR-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction Today (WBBL 2021)

MR-W vs SS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alyssa Healy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Courtney Webb, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophie Molineux, Ashleigh Gardner, Carly Leeson, Radha Yadav, Stella Campbell and Ella Hayward

Captain: Alyssa Healy. Vice-captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

MR-W vs SS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alyssa Healy, Jess Duffin, Courtney Webb, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophie Molineux, Ashleigh Gardner, Nicole Bolton, Radha Yadav, Maitlan Brown and Ella Hayward

Captain: Ashleigh Gardner. Vice-captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

Edited by Samya Majumdar