The Sydney Sixers (SS-W) will take on Melbourne Renegades Women (MR-W) in the 24th Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2022 game at the Eastern Oval in Ballarat on Sunday, October 30. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MR-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.

The Sixers have been one of the teams to beat this season with four wins in five games so far. While their batting unit has fired more often than not, the Sixers' bowling attack has stood out with their consistent performances. A win in this fixture will take them over the Scorchers at the top of the points table.

However, they face a Melbourne Renegades side who have not lived up to their expectations so far. They are on a run of four losses and will be keen to return to winning ways soon. With two valuable points up for grabs, another entertaining game is on the cards in Ballarat.

MR-W vs SS-W Match Details, WBBL 2022

The 24th match of WBBL 2022 will see the Melbourne Renegades Women take on the Sydney Sixers Women at the Eastern Oval in Ballarat. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MR-W vs SS-W, WBBL 2022, Match 24

Date and Time: 30th October 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Eastern Oval, Ballarat

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

MR-W vs SS-W pitch report for WBBL 2022

The pitch at the Eastern Oval is a competitive one, with the average score reading 93 in the two matches played this season. The powerplay phase saw seven wickets fall across four innings, indicating help was on offer with the new ball. Wickets in hand will be key with the pitch likely to slow down as the match progresses. Inclement weather could have a say later in the day, luring teams to chase upon winning the toss.

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average 1st-innings score: 93

Average 2nd-innings score: 94

MR-W vs SS-W Form Guide

Sydney Sixers: WWWLW

Melbourne Renegades: WLLLL

MR-W vs SS-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sydney Sixers injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Sydney Sixers.

Sydney Sixers probable playing 11

Alyssa Healy (wk), Suzie Bates, Ellyse Perry (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Nicole Bolton, Maitlan Brown, Sophie Ecclestone, Angelina Genford/Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle and Kate Peterson.

Melbourne Renegades injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Melbourne Renegades.

Melbourne Renegades probable playing 11

Sophie Molineux (c), Hayley Matthews, Chamari Athapaththu, Ellie Falconer, Erica Kershaw (wk), Courtney Webb, Carly Leeson, Sarah Coyte, Ella Hayward, Georgia Prestwidge and Shabnim Ismail.

MR-W vs SS-W Dream11 match top picks for WBBL 2022, Match 24

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Alyssa Healy (105 matches, 2699 runs, SR: 135.09)

Alyssa Healy has not been in the best of form this season, scoring only 53 runs in five matches, with 43 of those coming in just one innings. However, she is one of the most destructive batters in the competition with a WBBL strike rate of 135.09. With the Aussie keeper due for a big score, she is a top pick for your MR-W vs SS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Ashleigh Gardner (5 matches, 82 runs, SR: 136.67)

Ashleigh Gardner was the star of the show in the Sydney Sixers' win over the Hobart Hurricanes, scoring 43 runs off 22 balls and picking up three wickets in a rain-curtailed game. The Sydney Sixers all-rounder is capable of teeing off with the bat from ball one as seen in her previous game. Given her form and all-round skillset, Gardner is a must-have in your MR-W vs SS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Hayley Matthews (5 matches, 89 runs, Average: 17.80)

Hayley Matthews has been the Melbourne Renegades' best player in the tournament, scoring 89 runs and taking a few wickets as well. She has gotten off to starts without converting them into big scores. With the conditions suiting Matthews, she is another must-have in your MR-W vs SS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Sophie Ecclestone (5 matches, 10 wickets, Average: 9.50)

Sophie Ecclestone is among the highest wicket-takers in the tournament with 10 wickets in five matches. She is averaging just 9.50 with an economy of exactly five. Ecclestone is also capable of scoring quick runs, making her a good addition to your MR-W vs SS-W Dream11 prediction team.

MR-W vs SS-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Alyssa Healy

Alyssa Healy is one of the best wicketkeeper-batters in the world with over 2000 runs to her name in the WBBL. She strikes at over 130, with her ability to get her side off to fast starts being noteworthy. With Healy keen to play a big knock, she is a good option as captain or vice-captain in your MR-W vs SS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Hayley Matthews

Hayley Matthews is another world-class player who has not been able to convert her starts into big ones. She has scored 89 runs and picked up three wickets at an economy of 7.27. Matthews' all-round skill-set is highly regarded and given her experience, she could be a brilliant captaincy choice in your MR-W vs SS-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MR-W vs SS-W, WBBL 2022, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Sophie Molineux 10 wickets in 5 matches Ellyse Perry 141 runs in 4 innings Hayley Matthews 24(24) and 1/16 in the previous match Ashleigh Gardner 43(22) & 4/23 in the previous match Shabnim Ismail 1/15 in the previous match

MR-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for WBBL 2022, Match

Shabnim Ismail has been fairly good for the Renegades, conceding just 15 runs in her four overs against the Melbourne Stars. She is one of the fastest bowlers going around and is capable of swinging the ball as well. If she were to find her groove early on, Ismail could be a game-changing selection in your MR-W vs SS-W Dream11 prediction team.

MR-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

MR-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Suzie Bates, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Courtney Webb

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Hayley Matthews (vc), Sophie Molineux

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Sarah Coyte, Lauren Cheatle

MR-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Grand League

MR-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy (vc)

Batters: Suzie Bates, Ashleigh Gardner, Chamari Athapaththu

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Hayley Matthews, Sophie Molineux (c), Maitlan Brown

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Sarah Coyte

