MR-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, Match 48

Match 48 of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021 will see Sydney Thunder Women (ST-W) take on Melbourne Renegades Women (MR-W) at Harrup Park in Mackay on Wednesday.

The Melbourne Renegades have done brilliantly in WBBL 2021, with Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues starring for them. Although they will be keen to seal their spot in the knockout phase, they come across defending champions Sydney Thunder, who are beginning to stitch some good performances together. With the likes of Smriti Mandhana and Hannah Darlington in fine form, we should be in for a cracking game in Mackay.

MR-W vs ST-W Probable Playing 11 Today

ST-W XI

Smriti Mandhana, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Phoebe Litchfield, Corinne Hall, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Deepti Sharma, Anika Learoyd, Hannah Darlington (c), Issy Wong, Lauren Smith and Sam Bates

MR-W XI

Jemimah Rodrigues, Eve Jones, Carly Leeson, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jess Duffin, Sophie Molineux (c), Josie Dooley (wk), Ellie Falconer, Rhiann O'Donnell, Ella Hayward and Holly Ferling

Match Details

MR-W vs ST-W, WBBL 2021, Match 48

Date and Time: 17th November 2021, 1:35 PM IST

Venue: Harrup Park, Mackay

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games at the very venue, the pitch is a competitive one with the bowlers expected to rule the roost. The pacers should get the ball to talk early on, keeping the batters on their toes. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer going into the attack at the backend of the innings. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with batting being slightly easier under the lights.

Today’s MR-W vs ST-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tahlia Wilson: Although Tahlia Wilson has blown hot and cold in this tournament, she has often come up with handy cameos down the order. Adding her wicketkeeping ability only improves her case for inclusion in your MR-W vs ST-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Jemimah Rodrigues: Jemimah Rodrigues has been in fine form for the Renegades, often scoring quick runs at the top of the order. Given her form and obvious talent, she is a must-have in your MR-W vs ST-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Harmanpreet Kaur: Harmanpreet Kaur has been the MVP of the WBBL so far with a heap of runs and wickets under her belt. She has been the go-to player for the Renegades, with her form making her a popular selection for the game.

Bowler

Hannah Darlington: Hannah Darlington, despite the Sydney Thunder's lackluster campaign so far, has impressed with 14 wickets to her name. She has also come up trumps with her pinch-hitting ability, making her one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in MR-W vs ST-W Dream11 prediction team

Hannah Darlington (ST-W) - 534 points

Deepti Sharma (ST-W) - 575 points

Harmanpreet Kaur (MR-W) - 845 points

Important stats for MR-W vs ST-W Dream11 prediction team

Hannah Darlington - 14 wickets in 10 WBBL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 17.71

Harmanpreet Kaur - 309 runs and 12 wickets in 9 WBBL 2021 matches

Jemimah Rodrigues - 293 runs in 9 WBBL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 36.62

MR-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction Today (WBBL 2021)

MR-W vs ST-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - WBBL 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josie Dooley, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Corinne Hall, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Issy Wong, Eve Jones, Carly Leeson, Ella Hayward and Hannah Darlington

Captain: Smriti Mandhana. Vice-captain: Jemimah Rodrigues

MR-W vs ST-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - WBBL 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tahlia Wilson, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Phoebe Litchfield, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Eve Jones, Carly Leeson, Ella Hayward and Hannah Darlington

Captain: Smriti Mandhana. Vice-captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

