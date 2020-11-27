Fortune Barisal will be up against table-toppers Minister Rajshahi in the sixth match of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup. It is the second game of the day and the venue is Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. While this will be the second game for Fortune Barisal, Minister Rajshahi have already played a couple of games.

Fortune Barisal haven't had the best of starts to this tournament. They lost a thrilling game against Gemcon Khulna with one ball to spare, where the Tamim Iqbal-led side failed to defend 152. They will be looking to bounce back from that close defeat.

On the other hand, Minister Rajshahi have had a rousing start to this tournament. They have managed to win both their encounters so far. They won a nail-biting game against Beximo Dhaka in the tournament opener before recording a commanding win over Gemcon Khulna. Thus, Najmul Hossain Shanto and his men will look to continue the momentum and stretch the winning streak.

Squads to choose from

Minister Rajshahi: Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Anisul Islam Emon, Rony Talukdar, Mohammad Ashraful, Mahedi Hasan, Fazle Mahmud, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Farhad Reza, Ebadot Hossain, Arafat Sunny, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, hahadat Hossain Dipu, Jaker Ali Anik, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Mohammad Saifuddin, Sunzamul Islam.

Fortune Barisal: Mahidul Islam Ankon, Tamim Iqbal, Towhid Hridoy, Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Tanvir Islam, Abu Sayeem, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Irfan Sukkur, Saif Hussain, Jahurul Islam, Shuvagata Hom, Aminul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Sumon Khan.

Predicted Playing XIs

Minister Rajshahi: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Anisul Islam Emon, Rony Talukdar, Mohammad Ashraful, Fazle Mahmud, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Farhad Reza, Arafat Sunny, Mukidul Islam, Ebadat Hossain

Fortune Barisal: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tamim Iqbal (c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Irfan Sukkur (wk), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Aminul Islam, Sumon Khan, Taskin Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi

Match Details

Match: Fortune Barisal vs Minister Rajshahi

Date: November 28th, 2020, 1 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka is a pretty good track to bat on. More of the same can be expected for this game as well. The average first innings score in T20s at this venue this year is 160. It is an evening game and the dew might play a part. Thus, the captain winning the toss might want to field first.

Bangabandhu T20 Cup Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (MRA vs FBA)

Dream11 Team for MRA vs FBA - Bangabandhu T20 Cup.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nurul Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tamim Iqbal, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mukidul Islam, Arafat Sunny

Captain: Mahedi Hasan Vice-captain: Tamim Iqbal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nurul Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Ashraful, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Anisul Islam Emon, Mahedi Hasan, Sumon Khan, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadat Hossain

Captain: Najmul Hossain Shanto Vice-captain: Mehidy Hasan Miraz