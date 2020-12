MRA vs FRB Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Bangabandhu T20 Cup Match – December 8th, 2020

Minister Group Rajshahi and Fortune Berishal are going through a tough phase in the league stage. Rajshahi have lost the last four matches in a row, while Berishal have lost three on the trot. Both sides are competing for the fourth spot, and Berishal have a chance of making it based on their net run rate.

The last time these two sides met each other, Rajshahi beat Berishal by 5 wickets.

Squads to choose from:

Minister Group Rajshahi

Anisul Islam Emon, Nazmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mohammad Ashraful, Fazle Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan (WK), Farhad Reza, Rony Talukdar, Mukidul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Arafat Sunny, Raqibul Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Sunzamul Islam, Jaker Ali, Rejaur Rahman Raja

Fortune Berishal

Tamim Iqbal (C), Parvez Hossain Emon, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Irfan Sukkur (WK), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Abu Jayed Rahi, Saif Hassan, Aminul Islam Biplob, Abu Sayeem, Sumon Khan, Suhrawadi Shuvo

Predicted Playing 11

Minister Group Rajshahi

Anisul Islam Emon, Nazmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mohammad Ashraful, Fazle Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan (WK), Farhad Reza, Rony Talukdar, Mukidul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Arafat Sunny

Fortune Berishal

Tamim Iqbal (C), Parvez Hossain Emon, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Irfan Sukkur (WK), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Abu Jayed Rahi

Match Details

Match: Minister Group Rajshahi vs Fortune Berishal, Match 15

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Date and Time: 8th December 2020, 1:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at Mirpur has fared well for batsmen. Though it has been generally good for batting, bowlers have also found assistance at various stages. A score of 145 has been the average over the last few games.

MRA vs FRB Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

MRA vs FRB Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nurul Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tamim Iqbal, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Anisul Islam Emon, Mehidy Hasan-Miraz, Mukidul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Taskin Ahmed, Arafat Sunny

Captain: Tamim Iqbal, Vice-Captain: Mahedi Hasan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nurul Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tamim Iqbal, Towhid Hridoy, Fazle Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Anisul Islam Emon, Mehidy Hasan-Miraz, Mukidul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Taskin Ahmed

Captain: Najmul Hossain-Shanto, Vice-Captain: Mehidy Hasan-Miraz