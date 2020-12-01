MRA vs GGC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Bangladesh T20 Cup Match - Dec 2nd, 2020

Match 9 of the Bangladesh T20 Cup features Minister Rajshahi taking on Gazi Group Chattogram at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium on Wednesday.

Minister Rajshahi has been fairly impressive in the Bangladesh T20 Cup this season, winning two of their three games. Riding on the fortunes of Najmul Hossain Shanto at the top of the order, Rajshahi look well-set for a playoff spot. However, they could face a tough outing against Bangladesh T20 Cup table-toppers Gazi Group Chattogram.

Gazi Group Chattogram are yet to lose a game in the Bangladesh T20 Cup, with Mustafizur Rahman starring with the ball. Adding Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar's exploits to the equation only sweetens the deal for Chattogram, who will be looking to strengthen their stranglehold on the top spot with a win on Wednesday.

They enter this Bangladesh T20 Cup game as the clear favourites but could have their hands full against a well-balanced Minister Rajshahi side. Nevertheless, another riveting contest beckons as the fight for the top spot intensifies in the tournament.

Bangladesh T20 Cup: Squads to choose from

Minister Rajshahi

Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mohammad Ashraful, Farhad Reza, Arafat Sunny, Ebadat Hossain, Fazle Mahmud Rabbi, Rony Talukder, Anisul Emon, Rezaur Rahman, Jaker Ali Anik, Rakibul Hasan, Muqidul Islam Mugdho, Sunzamul Islam.

Gazi Group Chattogram

Mustafizur Rahman, Litton Kumer Das, Mohammad Mithun, Soumya Sarkar, Shoriful Islam, Ziaur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Shamsr Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Shykat Ali, Mominul Haque, Rakibul Hasan, Sanjit Saha, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mehadi Hasan.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing-11s

Minister Rajshahi

Najmul Shanto, Anisul Islam, Rony Talukdar, Mahedi Hasan, Mohd Ashraful, Fazle Mahmud, Nurul Hasan, Farhad Reza, Rejaur Raja, Mukidul Islam and Ebadot Hossain.

Gazi Group Chattogram

Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohd Mithun, Shamsur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Ziaur Rahman, Shykat Ali, Nahidul Islam, Sanjit Saha, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam.

Match Details

Match: Minister Rajshahi vs Gazi Group Chattogram, Match 10

Date: 2nd December 2020, at 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka.

Pitch Report

With this being the second game of the day in the Bangladesh T20 Cup, the pitch could be on the slower side, which would bring the spinners into play.

The pacers are likely to get some help with the new ball, and the batsmen may have to bide their time at the start of their innings. Dew could play a role in the second innings, which might entice both captains to chase if they win the toss.

However, the pitch conditions shouldn't change too much during the Bangladesh T20 Cup game, and 140-150 could be a competitive total at the venue.

MRA vs GGC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MRA vs GGC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: L Das, M Mithun, N Hossain, F Mahmud, S Rahman, S Sarkar, M Hasan, M Hossain, M Rahman, M Islam and E Hossain.

Captain: S Sarkar. Vice-Captain: N Hossain.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: L Das, M Mithun, N Hossain, R Talukdar, S Rahman, S Sarkar, M Hasan, A Islam, M Rahman, T Islam and E Hossain .

Captain: N Hossain. Vice-Captain: M Mithun.