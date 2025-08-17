MRA vs PK-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Australian Top End T20 Series 2025, Match 15

The 15th match of the Australian Top End T20 Series 2025 will feature Melbourne Renegades Academy (MRA) against Pakistan A (PK-A) at the TIO Stadium in Darwin on Monday, August 18. Before this exciting game, here's everything you need to know about the MRA vs PK-A Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Ad

The Melbourne Renegades Academy have won both of their last two matches. They won their previous game against the Australian Capital Territory by nine wickets. Pakistan A, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches. They lost their previous match to Perth Scorchers Academy by two wickets.

Both teams will look to win today's match and improve their position in the points table.

MRA vs PK-A Match Details

The 15th match of the Australian Top End T20 Series 2025 will be played on August 18 at the TIO Stadium in Darwin. The game is set to take place at 2:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

MRA vs PK-A, 15th Match

Date and Time: 18th August 2025, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: TIO Stadium, Darwin

Pitch Report

The pitch at TIO Stadium in Darwin is well-balanced, offering equal opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match here was between Perth Scorchers Academy and Bangladesh A, where a total of 249 runs were scored with 14 wickets lost wickets.

MRA vs PK-A Form Guide

MRA - Won two of their last two matches

Ad

PK-A - Won one of their last two matches

MRA vs PK-A Probable Playing XI

MRA Playing XI

No injury updates

Josh Brown, Ollie Peake, Harry Dixon, Will Sutherland (c), Jai Lemire (wk), Arjun Nair, Dylan Brasher, Fergus O’Neill, Xavier Crone, Callum Stow, David Moody

PK-A Playing XI

No injury updates

Yasir Khan, Abdul Samad, Irfan Khan (c), Khawaja Nafay (wk), Mohammad Faiq, Maaz Sadaqat, Saad Masood, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Wasim, Ubaid Shah, Shahid Aziz

Ad

MRA vs PK-A Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Nafay

K Nafay is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in great form and smashing runs in almost every domestic game. He has smashed 61 runs in the last two matches. J Lemire is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

J Brown

Y Khan and J Brown are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. J Brown is in exceptional form and is smashing runs continuously in domestic leagues. He has smashed 85 runs in the last two matches. A Samad is another good batter for today's match.

Ad

All-rounders

S Masood

S Masood and X Crone are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. S Masood will bat in the top order and bowl some overs in today's match. He has smashed 43 runs and taken four wickets in the last two games. A Nair is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

F Akram

The top bowlers to pick for today's Dream11 team are F Akram and M Wasim. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. F Akram is in great form and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken eight wickets in the last two games. C Stow is another good bowler for today's match.

Ad

MRA vs PK-A match captain and vice-captain choices

S Masood

S Masood is one of the most crucial picks from Pakistan A as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl some overs in today's match. He has smashed 43 runs and taken four wickets in the last two games of the tournament.

F Akram

F Akram is another crucial pick from the Pakistan A squad. He is in top form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will complete his quota of overs and is in top-notch form. He has taken eight wickets in the last two matches.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for MRA vs PK-A, 15th Match

F Akram

S Masood

C Stow

M Wasim

J Brown

Melbourne Renegades Academy vs Pakistan A Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Ad

Melbourne Renegades Academy vs Pakistan A Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Nafay, J Lemire

Ad

Batters: J Brown, A Samad, Y Khan

All-rounders: A Nair, X Crone, S Masood

Bowlers: M Wasim, C Stow, F Akram

Melbourne Renegades Academy vs Pakistan A Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Nafay, J Lemire

Ad

Batters: J Brown, A Samad, Y Khan, O Peake

All-rounders: W Sutherland, S Masood

Bowlers: M Wasim, C Stow, F Akram

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️