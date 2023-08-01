MRA vs PK-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CDU Men's Top End Series, Match 5

The 5th match of the CDU Men's Top End Series will see Melbourne Renegades (MRA) squaring off against Pakistan A (PK-A) at the Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG 2) in Darwin, Australia on Tuesday, August 1. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MRA vs PK-A Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Melbourne Renegades will be playing their first match. Pakistan A, on the other hand, have secured a solitary victory in two appearances.

Pakistan A have shown promise, but Melbourne Renegades are likely to start off their campaign with a win.

MRA vs PK-A Match Details

The 5th match of the CDU Men's Top End Series will be played on August 1 at the Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG 2) in Darwin, Australia. The game is set to take place at 2:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MRA vs PK-A, Match 5

Date and Time: 1st August 2023, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG 2), Darwin, Australia

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both bowlers and batters. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. You might expect a high-scoring match today. The last match played on this pitch was between ACT Comets and Pakistan A, where a total of 247 runs were scored at a loss of 8 wickets.

MRA vs PK-A Form Guide

MRA - Will be playing their first match

PK-A - L W

MRA vs PK-A Probable Playing XI

MRA Playing XI

No injury updates

Liam Blackford, J Fraser-McGurk, MW Harvey (wk), Dylan Brasher, M Fotia, W Sutherland (c), Ruwantha Kellapotha, C Rocchiccioli, Jack Prestwidge, DJM Moody, T Rogers

PK-A Playing XI

No injury updates

Shawaiz Irfan, Aaliyan Mehmood, Basit Ali, Irfan Khan, Wahaj Riaz, Amir Hussain, Shamyl Hussain, Arafat Minhas, Ali Asfand, Rohail Nazir (c & wk), Faisal Akram

MRA vs PK-A Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Nazir

R Nazir is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. L Blackford is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

J Fraser

M Harvey and J Fraser are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Hussain played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Minhas

W Sutherland and A Minhas are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Khan is another good all-rounder pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

T Rogers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Rogers and J Prestwidge. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Mehmood is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MRA vs PK-A match captain and vice-captain choices

A Minhas

A Minhas will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 3 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last two matches.

W Sutherland

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make W Sutherland as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for MRA vs PK-A, Match 5

A Minhas

J Fraser

T Rogers

W Sutherland

R Nazir

Melbourne Renegades vs Pakistan A Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Melbourne Renegades vs Pakistan A Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Nazir, L Blackford

Batters: S Hussain, M Harvey, J Fraser

All-rounders: A Khan, A Minhas (c), W Sutherland (vc)

Bowlers: A Mehmood, J Prestwidge, T Rogers

Melbourne Renegades vs Pakistan A Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Nazir

Batters: S Hussain, M Harvey, J Fraser (vc)

All-rounders: A Khan, A Minhas, W Sutherland (c), F O'Neill

Bowlers: A Mehmood, J Prestwidge, T Rogers