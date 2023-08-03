MRA vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CDU Men's Top End Series, Match 9

The ninth match of the CDU Men's Top End Series will see the Melbourne Renegades (MRA) square off against Papua New Guinea (PNG) at the Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG 2) in Darwin, Australia on Thursday, August 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MRA vs PNG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Melbourne Renegades have won one of their last two matches. Papua New Guinea, too, have won one of their last two matches of the season.

Papua New Guinea will give it their all to win the match, but the Melbourne Renegades are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

MRA vs PNG Match Details

The ninth match of the CDU Men's Top End Series will be played on August 3 at the Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG 2) in Darwin, Australia. The game is set to take place at 6.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MRA vs PNG, Match 9

Date and Time: August 03, 2023, 6.00 am IST

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG 2), Darwin, Australia

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both bowlers and batters. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. You might expect a high-scoring match today.

The last match played on this pitch was between the Melbourne Stars and Pakistan A, where a total of 295 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

MRA vs PNG Form Guide

MRA - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

PNG - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

MRA vs PNG Probable Playing XI

MRA Playing XI

No injury updates

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Dylan Brasher, Mackenzie Harvey, Will Sutherland (c), Fergus ONeill, David Moody, Jai Lemire, Lloyd Pope, Matthew Fotia, Jack Prestwidge, and Ruwantha Kellapotha.

PNG Playing XI

No injury updates

Tony Ura, Assad Vala (c), Kiplin Doriga, Sese Bau, Lega Siaka, Hila Vare, Hiri Hiri, John Kariko, Norman Vanua, Kabua Morea, and Semo Kamea.

MRA vs PNG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Doriga

K Doriga is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and also has a high chance of scoring well given the he has a chance of playing the maximum number of deliveries. J Lemire is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

J Fraser

A Vala and J Fraser are the two best batters to pick for the Dream11 team. H Hiri played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

W Sutherland

W Sutherland and F O'Neill are the two best all-rounders to pick from this section for the Dream11 team. They are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Bau is another good all-rounder pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

R Kellapotha

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Morea and R Kellapotha. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. N Vanua is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MRA vs PNG match captain and vice-captain choices

R Kellapotha

R Kellapotha will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 33 runs and picked up eight wickets in the last two matches.

W Sutherland

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make W Sutherland your captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the top order and may bowl a few overs. You can also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 58 runs in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for MRA vs PNG, Match 9

J Fraser

W Sutherland

F O'Neill

R Kellapotha

K Morea

Melbourne Renegades vs Papua New Guinea Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Melbourne Renegades vs Papua New Guinea Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: K Doriga

Batters: J Fraser, A Vala, T Ura, H Hiri

All-rounders: W Sutherland, S Bau, F O'Neill

Bowlers: K Morea, N Vanua, R Kellapotha

Melbourne Renegades vs Papua New Guinea Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: J Lemire

Batters: J Fraser, T Ura, H Hiri

All-rounders: W Sutherland, F O'Neill

Bowlers: K Morea, N Vanua, R Kellapotha, L Pope, M Fotia