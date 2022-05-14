MRC vs AGR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship T20 2022, Match 28

Masters-RCC (MRC) and Agorc (AGR) will lock horns in the 28th match of the KCA Club Championship T20 2022 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground on Saturday.

Agorc have had a fantastic season thus far, totally dominating with their aggressive approach. They have won five consecutive games, becoming the first team to do so.

They are coming off a nine-wicket victory over the Masters Cricket Club, wherein their bowlers did an amazing job, restricting the MTC to only 61 runs. Basil NP and Akhil MS each took two wickets.

Masters-RCC, on the other hand, are having a bad run in the competition, having won only two of their five games. They will look to get back on track with a win on Saturday.

MRC vs AGR Probable Playing XIs

MRC XI

Sanjay Raj, Ajith KA, Rahul P (c&wk), Albin Alias, Sanju Sajeev, Akshay Manohar, Akhil Scaria, Vinod Kumar, Ajith Vasudevan, Pavan Raj, Athul Raveendran

AGR XI

Akhil M S (c), Sachin Mohan, Vyshak Chandran, Arjun AK (wk), Mohammed Shanu, Jineesh PM, Manu Krishnan, Sudhesan Midhun, Akhil KG, Basil NP, Alwin Philip

Match Details

Match: MRC vs AGR, KCA Club Championship T20 2022, Match 28.

Date and Time: May 14, 2022; 01:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground is more beneficial to batters than bowlers, as the ball comes off the bat nicely. This trend is expected to continue in this game. Anything above 150 runs could be a par total.

Today’s MRC vs AGR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

AK Arjun: He has been a consistent contributor with the bat for his side and could prove to be an effective wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. Arjun has scored 179 runs in six games in the tournament, at an average of 59.66.

Batters

Sanjay Raj: He has 167 runs in seven games at an average of 27.83 and is currently the competition's seventh-highest run-getter. Sanjay's batting prowess at the top of the order makes him a must-have in your MRC vs AGR Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Akhil Scaria: Scaria impressed everyone with his all-round performance in the ongoing tournament. He has scored 53 runs and has picked up nine wickets at an impressive average of 18 in seven games. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Pavan Raj: Pavan is the tournament's leading wicket-taker in the KCA T20 2022, having taken 11 wickets at an average of 11 in just five games. He is undoubtedly a must-have for your fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in MRC vs AGR Dream11 prediction team

Vyshak Chandran (AGR): 242 points

Akhil-MS (AGR): 371 points

Vinod KUmar (MRC): 242 points.

Key stats for MRC vs AGR Dream11 prediction team

Sudhesan Midhun - 10 wickets in six games; bowling average: 12.00.

Rahul P – 136 runs in seven games; batting average: 27.20.

Ajith Vasudevan - 10 wickets in seven games; bowling average: 18.60.

MRC vs AGR Dream11 Prediction

MRC vs AGR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Arjun AK, Albin Alias, Sanju Sajeev, Sanjay Raj, Ajith KA, Akhil Scaria, Pavan Raj, Sudhesan Midhun, Akhil M S, Basil NP, Ajith Vasudevan

Captain: Akhil Scaria. Vice-captain: Sudhesan Midhun.

MRC vs AGR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Arjun AK, Sachin Mohan, Sanju Sajeev, Sanjay Raj, Ajith KA, Akhil Scaria, Pavan Raj, Vyshak Chandran, Sudhesan Midhun, Akhil M S, Ajith Vasudevan

Captain: Akhil Scaria. Vice-captain: Pavan Raj.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee