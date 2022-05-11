MRC vs MTC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship 2022, Match 21

Masters RCC (MRC) will take on Masters Cricket Club (MTC) in the 21st match of the KCA Club Championship 2022 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Wednesday, 11 May.

Both teams have been in superb form in the KCA Club Championship 2022. While the Masters RCC topped their group with three wins and a loss, the Masters Cricket Club have won all four of their matches so far.

MRC vs MTC Probable Playing 11 today

Masters RCC: Ponnan Rahul (c & wk), Albin Alias, Sanju Sanjeev, Sanjay Raj, Pavan Raj, K A Ajith, Vinod Kumar, Akhil Scaria, Akshay Manohar, Ajith V, Ajinas K.

Masters Cricket Club: Rohan Kunnummal (c), Vishnu Raj (wk), Krishna Prasad, Ananthakrishanan J, Bharath Soorya M, Pallam Anfal, Sijomon Joseph, Vaisakh Chandran, KK Jiyas, Gokul Gopinath, Vishweshwar A Suresh.

Match Details

MRC vs MTC, 21st Match, KCA Club Championship 2022

Date & Time: May 11th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha is likely to be a good one to bat on, but the bowlers won't be totally out of the contest. While there could be some turn available for the spinners, the new ball might move around a bit, assisting the pacers in the process.

Today’s MRC vs MTC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Vishnu Raj has been consistent with the bat in the KCA Club Championship 2022, having accumulated 151 runs at an average of 37.75.

Batter

Rohan Kunnummal is the tournament's second-highest run-scorer in the competition with 165 runs at a strike rate of 187.50.

All-rounder

Akhil Scaria has been in good form with the ball, taking five wickets at an economy rate of 6.20. He can chip in with the bat as well.

Bowler

Ajith V has been in fabulous form, returning with 10 scalps at an economy rate of 5.80.

Top 5 best players to pick in MRC vs MTC Dream11 Prediction Team

Ajith V (MRC): 354 points

Rohan Kunnummal (MTC): 258 points

Vishnu Raj (MTC): 256 points

Gokul Gopinath (MTC): 235 points

Akhil Scaria (MRC): 234 points

Important stats for MRC vs MTC Dream11 Prediction Team

Rohan Kunnummal: 165 runs

Vishnu Raj: 151 runs

Gokul Gopinath: 7 wickets

Ajith V: 10 wickets

Akhil Scaria: 29 runs & 5 wickets

MRC vs MTC Dream11 Prediction (KCA Club Championship 2022)

Dream11 Team for Masters RCC vs Masters Cricket Club - KCA Club Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vishnu Raj, Ponnan Rahul, Rohan Kunnummal, Krishna Prasad, Sanju Sanjeev, Sijomon Joseph, K A Ajith, Akhil Scaria, Vaisakh Chandran, Ajith V, Gokul Gopinath.

Captain: Rohan Kunnummal. Vice-captain: Akhil Scaria.

Dream11 Team for Masters RCC vs Masters Cricket Club - KCA Club Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishnu Raj, Rohan Kunnummal, Krishna Prasad, Sanju Sanjeev, Sanjay Raj, K A Ajith, Akhil Scaria, Vishweshwar A Suresh, Ajith V, Gokul Gopinath, Vinod Kumar.

Captain: Ajith V. Vice-captain: Vishnu Raj.

Edited by Samya Majumdar