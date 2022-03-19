MRES vs KPK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Richelieu Franchise T20 2022, Match 2

MR 24/7 Emergency Services (MRES) will take on King Prince Kings (KPK) in the second match of the Richelieu Franchise T20 2022 at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek on Saturday.

MR 24/7 Emergency Services will be looking forward to having a better Richelieu Franchise T20 campaign this time around. They finished rock-bottom in the standings in the previous edition with only four points. Kings Prince Kings, meanwhile, lost their opening fixture against BA Blasting Namibia by 54 runs. They will be hoping to get off the mark today.

MRES vs KPK Probable Playing 11 Today

MRES XI

Zane Green, Niko Davin, Mathhew de-Gouveia, Sean Silver, Ryan Moffett, Ramsey McDonald, Karl Birkenstock, Ramon Wilmot, Ben Shikongo, Dewald Nell, Mauritius Ngupita

KPK XI

Jean-Pierre Kotze, Helao-Pikkie YaFrance, Joshuan Julius, Louis Peters, Erich von Molendorff, Jonathan Smit, Dirk Theunissen, Michael van Lingen, Bernard Scholtz, Gerrie Snyman, Danie van Schoor

Match Details

MRES vs KPK, Richelieu Franchise T20 2022, Match 2

Date and Time: 19th March, 2022, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

Pitch Report

Judging by the previous Richelieu Franchise T20 2022 games, the track at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek seems to be competitive. One can expect a great battle between the bat and ball.

Today’s MRES vs KPK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

J Kotze finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the previous edition of the Richelieu Franchise T20. He scored 287 runs at an average of 47.83 with a highest score of 78.

Batter

N Davin was MR 24/7 Emergency Services' top-scorer last season with119 runs from four matches at an average of 29.75. He also picked up a wicket.

All-rounders

M van Lingen is a solid middle-order batter who has scored 72 runs in eight T20Is at a strike rate of 97.

J Smit is an excellent all-rounder to have in your fantasy team. He scored 281 runs in eight matches last season at an average of 40.14. Smit, who is also handy with the ball, could prove to be a great captaincy choice for your MRES vs KPK Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

B Scholtz is a bowler who knows how to mix things up. He is expected to pick up a few wickets today.

Top 5 best players to pick in MRES vs KPK Dream11 prediction team

J Smit (KPK)

M van Lingen (KPK)

K Birkenstock (MRES)

J Kotze (KPK)

N Davin (MRES)

Important stats for MRES vs KPK Dream11 prediction team

J Smit: 281 runs last season

M van Lingen: 72 runs in 8 T20Is

N Davin: 119 runs and 1 wicket last season

J Kotze: 286 runs in 15 T20Is

MRES vs KPK Dream11 Prediction Today (Richelieu Franchise T20 2022)

MRES vs KPK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Kotze, H YaFrance, J Julius, M de-Gouveia, N Davin, J Smit, K Birkenstock, M van Lingen, B Shikongo, B Scholtz, G Snyman.

Captain: J Smit. Vice-captain: M van Lingen.

MRES vs KPK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Kotze, H YaFrance, M de-Gouveia, N Davin, J Smit, K Birkenstock, M van Lingen, R Wilmot, D van Schoor, B Scholtz, G Snyman.

Captain: K Birkenstock. Vice-captain: J Kotze.

