MS vs GIS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Malaysia One-Day Tri Series 2022, Qualifier 1

Malaysian Stars (MS) will take on Ghani Institute Of Cricket (GIS) in the first Qualifier of the Malaysia One-Day Tri Series 2022 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, November 22. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MS vs GIS Dream11 prediction.

Malaysian Stars have been in top form in the tournament. With three wins and a single loss, they finished atop the points table. The Ghani Institute Of Cricket, meanwhile, have won and lost two games apiece.

MS vs GIS Match Details, Malaysia One-Day Tri Series 2022

The first qualifier of the Malaysia One-Day Tri Series 2022 between Malaysian Stars and Ghani Institute Of Cricket will be played on November 22 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 7 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MS vs GIS, 1st Qualifier, Malaysia One-Day Tri Series 2022

Date & Time: November 22nd 2022, 7 AM IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

MS vs GIS Pitch Report

The Malaysia One-Day Tri Series 2022 hasn't really been a very high-scoring tournament so far, with the average first-innings score being 184. The bowlers might dominate proceedings once again and a score of around 225-230 could be par at the venue.

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 4

MS vs GIS Form Guide (Last 4 Matches)

Malaysian Stars: W, L, W, W

Ghani Institute Of Cricket: L, W, W, L

MS vs GIS Probable Playing 11 today

Malaysian Stars injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

Malaysian Stars Probable Playing XI: Ahmad Faiz (wk), Zubaidi Zulkifle, Virandeep Singh, Syed Aziz, Sharvin Muniandy, Fitri Sham, Muhammad Wafiq Zarbani, Vijay Unni, Khizar Hayat Durrani, Muhammad Amir Azim, Rizwan Haider.

Ghani Institute Of Cricket team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Ghani Institute Of Cricket Probable Playing XI: Shahbaz Javed (wk), Mohsin Riza, Aalyan Salman, Muhammad Aaliyan, Asad Ali-IV, Muhammad Azeem Dar (c), Luqman Butt, Malik Abdul Rafay, Hashim Ibrahim, Saad Wasim, Siyam Khan.

Today’s MS vs GIS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Virandeep Singh (4 matches, 130 runs, 3 wickets)

Virandeep Singh has been pretty effective throughout this tournament, having mustered 130 runs in four innings. He has chipped in with three wickets as well.

Top Batter Pick

Mohsin Riza (4 matches, 142 runs)

Mohsin Riza is the second-highest run-getter in the Malaysia One-Day Tri Series 2022 with 142 runs at an average of 47.33.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sharvin Muniandy (4 matches, 27 runs, 7 wickets)

Sharvin Muniandy has bowled superbly in the competition, picking up seven wickets in three outings. He can also come in handy with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Khizar Hayat Durrani (4 matches, 5 wickets)

Khizar Hayat Durrani has been in good bowling form, taking five scalps from four matches at an economy rate of 4.47.

MS vs GIS match captain and vice-captain choices

Syed Aziz (4 matches, 185 runs, 5 wickets)

Syed Aziz has been superb with both the bat and ball. The seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 185 runs at an average of 46.25 in addition to picking up five wickets at an economy rate of 4.73.

Asad Ali-IV

Asad Ali-IV has smashed 98 runs in four innings, remaining unbeaten twice. He has also taken six wickets at an economy rate of 2.83.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MS vs GIS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Syed Aziz 185 runs & 5 wickets in 4 matches Asad Ali-IV 98 runs & 6 wickets in 4 matches Sharvin Muniandy 27 runs & 7 wickets in 4 matches Khizar Hayat Durrani 5 wickets in 4 matches Mohsin Riza 142 runs in 4 matches

MS vs GIS match expert tips

Both teams have some quality all-rounders who will be the key in the upcoming encounter. The likes of Muhammad Azeem Dar, Asad Ali-IV, Syed Aziz, Virandeep Singh, and Sharvin Muniandy will be the players to watch out for in the MS vs GIS game.

MS vs GIS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

MS vs GIS Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Virandeep Singh

Batters: Ahmad Faiz, Muhammad Amir Azim, Mohsin Riza

All-rounders: Muhammad Azeem Dar, Syed Aziz (c), Sharvin Muniandy, Asad Ali-IV (vc)

Bowlers: Khizar Hayat Durrani, Luqman Butt, Saad Wasim

MS vs GIS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

MS vs GIS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicket-keeper: Virandeep Singh (vc)

Batters: Ahmad Faiz, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Mohsin Riza

All-rounders: Syed Aziz, Sharvin Muniandy (c), Hashim Ibrahim, Asad Ali-IV

Bowlers: Khizar Hayat Durrani, Luqman Butt, Siyam Khan

