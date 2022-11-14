MS vs MC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Malaysia One Day Tri Series, Match 2

The second match of the Malaysia One Day Tri Series will see the Malaysia Stars (MS) squaring off against the Malaysia Crescents (MC) at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Monday, November 14. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MS vs MC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

Malaysia Crescents will be playing their first match of the tournament after a successful Malaysian domestic season. The Malaysia Stars, on the other hand, won their first match against the Ghani Institute of Cricket by a big margin of 117 runs.

Malaysia Crescents will give it their all to win the match, but the Malaysia Stars have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

MS vs MC Match Details

The 2nd match of the Malaysia One Day Tri Series will be played on November 14 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The game is set to take place at 7:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MS vs MC, Match 2

Date and Time: November 14, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The surface at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

MS vs MC Form Guide

MS - W

MC - Will be playing their first match

MS vs MC Probable Playing XI

MS Playing XI

No injury updates

Ainool Haqqiem (wk), Ahmad Faiz, Saifullah Malik, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Virandeep Singh, Syed Aziz, Sharvin Muniandy, Akram Malek, Fitri Sham, Vijay Unni, Khizar Hayat Durrani

MC Playing XI

No injury updates

Ainool Hafizs (wk), Sidarth Karthik, Vishwa Lakruwan, Hasnain Ahmed, Wahib Zada, Ariff Jamaluddin, Ajeb Khan, Prashant Pawar, Mohammad Siyadat Ramli, Pavandeep Singh, Anwar Rahman

MS vs MC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Karthik

S Karthik is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. A Hafizs is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

A Faiz

S Malik and A Faiz are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Z Zulkifle has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

V Singh

V Singh and S Aziz are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. A Jamaluddin is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Siyasat

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Ezat and M Siyadat. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Zabani is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MS vs MC match captain and vice-captain choices

V Singh

V Singh is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He smashed 73 runs and took one wicket in the last match.

S Aziz

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for batters, you can make S Aziz the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He smashed 40 runs and took two wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for MS vs MC, Match 2

V Singh

S Aziz

S Malik

A Faiz

Z Zulkifle

Malaysia Stars vs Malaysia Crescents Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Malaysia Stars vs Malaysia Crescents Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Karthik, A Hafizs

Batters: A Faiz, S Malik, Z Zulkifle

All-rounders: S Aziz, V Singh, A Jamaluddin

Bowlers: M Zarbani, M Siyadat, S Ezat

Malaysia Stars vs Malaysia Crescents Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Karthik

Batters: A Faiz, F Maxi, Z Zulkifle

All-rounders: S Aziz, V Singh, A Jamaluddin, S Muniandy

Bowlers: M Zarbani, M Siyadat, R Haidar

