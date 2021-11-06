MS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, Match 32

Match 32 of the WBBL 2021 has Melbourne Stars Women (MS-W) taking on Adelaide Strikers Women (AS-W) at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide on Saturday.

The Melbourne Stars have blown hot and cold in the WBBL 2021 despite their all-rounder duo of Annabel Sutherland and Kim Garth exceeding expectations so far. They will be keen to win this fixture, but they face a strong Adelaide Strikers outfit who will relish playing in front of their home crowd. With both teams eyeing a big win, a cracking game of cricket beckons in Adelaide.

MS-W vs AS-W Probable Playing 11 Today

MR-W XI

Ellyse Villani, Meg Lanning (c), Annabel Sutherland, Maia Bouchier, Kim Garth, Erin Osborne, Nicole Faltum (wk), Sophie Day, Linsey Smith, Tess Flintoff and Rhys McKenna

AS-W XI

Dane van Niekerk, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Megan Schutt, Amanda Wellington, Darcie Brown and Sarah Coyte

Match Details

MS-W vs AS-W, WBBL 2021, Match 32

Date and Time: 6th November 2021, 8:20 AM IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

Pitch Report

A good batting pitch awaits the two sides at the Karen Rolton Oval with 150-160 being par at the venue. Although the pacers should get some swing early on, the ball should skid onto the bat fairly well. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, making for a good contest in the middle overs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss with the pitch not expected to change much during the game.

Today’s MS-W vs AS-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tegan McPharlin: Tegan McPharlin has come up with handy knocks in the lower-middle order, adding some key runs in the death overs. With her wicketkeeping skills also adding value to her case, she should get the nod over Nicole Faltum as the preferred keeper for your MS-W vs AS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Meg Lanning: Meg Lanning is not in the best of form at the moment, but she did bat at the top of the order in the previous game for the Stars. Given her experience and ability to score big runs, Lanning is a must-have in your MS-W vs AS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Kim Garth: Kim Garth has been the standout player for the Stars, coming up with key wickets in the powerplay overs and handy knocks in the middle order. With conditions playing into her hands, Garth is one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Amanda Wellington: Amanda Wellington had a match to forget against the Renegades as Harmanpreet Kaur took her to the cleaners. She will be keen to shrug that outing off with a better performance against the Stars, who have struggled against leg-spin in WBBL 2021.

Top 3 best players to pick in MS-W vs AS-W Dream11 prediction team

Kim Garth (MS-W) - 535 points

Annabel Sutherland (MS-W) - 467 points

Tahlia McGrath (AS-W) - 326 points

Important stats for MS-W vs AS-W Dream11 prediction team

Ellyse Villani - 215 runs in 7 WBBL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 35.83

Tahlia McGrath - 116 runs in 6 WBBL 2021 match, SR: 119.59

Kim Garth - 11 wickets in 7 WBBL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 12.73

MS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction Today (WBBL 2021)

MS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tegan McPharlin, Meg Lanning, Maia Bouchier, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Sarah Coyte and Amanda Wellington

Captain: Laura Wolvaardt. Vice-captain: Annabel Sutherland

MS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicole Faltum, Meg Lanning, Maia Bouchier, Dane van Niekerk, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown, Sarah Coyte and Amanda Wellington

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: Meg Lanning. Vice-captain: Laura Wolvaardt

Edited by Samya Majumdar