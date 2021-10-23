MS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, Match 10

Match number 10 of the Women's Big Bash League 2021 (WBBL) pits the Melbourne Stars (MS-W) against the Brisbane Heat Women (BH-W) at the Invermay Park in Lanceston on Saturday.

The Melbourne Stars won a thriller against the Sixers in the previous game, courtesy of a spirited bowling performance. They will be keen to continue their good form by getting the better of Brisbane Heat, who also come into the game on the back of a win. With both teams eyeing a big victory to sustain their top-four hopes, a cracking game beckons in Lanceston.

MS-W vs BH-W Probable Playing 11 Today

MS-W XI

Ellyse Villani, Annabel Sutherland, Meg Lanning (c), Maia Bouchier, Kim Garth, Tess Flintoff, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum (wk), Anna Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Linsey Smith

BH-W XI

Georgia Redmayne (wk), Anneke Bosch, Jess Jonassen (c), Grace Harris, Laura Kimmince, Nadine de Klerk, Georgia Voll, Georgia Prestwidge, Poonam Yadav, Nicola Hancock and Mikayla Hinkley

Match Details

MS-W vs BH-W, WBBL 2021, Match 10

Date and Time: 23rd October 2021, 4:45 AM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Pitch Report

With this being the first game of the day, a decent batting track beckons at Launceston. The pacers should get some extra pace and bounce off the surface, making it a touch difficult for the batters. As the match progresses, the spinners should also come into play, making for an intriguing phase in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 140 being a decent total at the venue.

Today’s MS-W vs BH-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Georgia Redmaybe: Although Redmayne has been in fairly decent form lately, she has not been able to convert her starts into big ones. With Redmayne's recent outings holding her in good stead, she should get the nod over Nicole Faltum in your MS-W vs BH-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Meg Lanning: Meg Lanning has been in dismal form and will be keen to flip the script as soon as possible. Capable of scoring big runs in the top order, Lanning is surely one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Annabel Sutherland: Annabel Sutherland has been the Melbourne Stars' top player in the WBBL this year. She has been batting well at the top of the order and is also decent with the ball, making for a good addition to your MS-W vs BH-W Drea,11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Poonam Yadav: Poonam Yadav has been quite the addition to the Brisbane Heat's set-up, with the leggie being in good form. With the conditions likely to help her once again, Yadav is bound to be a handful for the Melbourne Stars.

Top 3 best players to pick in MS-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team

Grace Harris (BH-W) - 218 points

Annabel Sutherland (MS-W) - 239 points

Kim Garth (MS-W) - 179 points

Important stats for MS-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team

Georgia Redmayne - 77 runs in 2 WBBL 2021 matches, Average: 77.00

Jess Jonassen - 17 wickets in 14 WBBL 2020 matches, Average: 16.88

Annabel Sutherland - 73 runs and 4 wickets in WBBL 2021 matches, Average: 18.25

MS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction Today (WBBL 2021)

MS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Georgia Redmayne, Ellyse Villani, Meg Lanning, Georgia Voll, Anneke Bosch, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Nicola Hancock, Poonam Yadav, Tess Flintoff and Linsey Smith

Captain: Annabel Sutherland. Vice-captain: Jess Jonassen

MS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Georgia Redmayne, Ellyse Villani, Meg Lanning, Georgia Voll, Laura Kimmince, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Redmayne, Poonam Yadav, Tess Flintoff and Linsey Smith

Captain: Jess Jonassen. Vice-captain: Meg Lanning

Edited by Samya Majumdar