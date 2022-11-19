MS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WBBL 2022, Match 55

Melbourne Stars Women (MS-W) will take on the Brisbane Heat Women (BH-W) in the 55th Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2022 game at the Ted Summerton Reserve in Moe on Sunday, November 20. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.

The Brisbane Heat are assured of a place in the top four with eight wins in 13 matches. While Georgia Redmayne has missed some action of late, the Heat have done well in her absence with the likes of Amelia Kerr and Jess Jonassen standing out. While they look forward to the knockouts, the Heat will be wary of the Stars, who come into the game on the back of a big win over the Scorchers. The Stars will be keen to end the season on a high, with Annabel Sutherland being key. With both teams eyeing a crucial win, a cracking game beckons in Moe.

MS-W vs BH-W Match Details, WBBL 2022

The 55th match of WBBL 2022 will see the Brisbane Heat Women take on the Melbourne Stars Women in Moe. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MS-W vs BH-W, WBBL 2022, Match 55

Date and Time: 20th November 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Ted Summerton Reserve, Moe, Victoria

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

MS-W vs BH-W Form Guide

Melbourne Stars: L-W-W-L-W

Brisbane Heat: W-W-L-W-L

MS-W vs BH-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Melbourne Stars injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Melbourne Stars.

Melbourne Stars probable playing 11

Lauren Winfield-Hill, Sophie Reid, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Bess Heath, Nicole Faltum (c&wk), Kim Garth, Sasha Maloney, Una Raymond-Hoey, Rhys McKenna and Sophie Day.

Brisbane Heat injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Brisbane Heat.

Brisbane Heat probable playing 11

Danielle Wyatt, Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Amelia Kerr, Charli Knott, Laura Harris, Jess Jonassen (c), Ellie Johnston (wk), Nicola Hancock, Courtney Sippel and Jess Kerr.

MS-W vs BH-W Dream11 match top picks for WBBL 2022, Match 55

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Lauren Winfield-Hill (36 off 25 in the previous match vs Perth Scorchers)

Lauren Winfield-Hill has had a slightly disappointing season for the Stars with only one fifty all season. However, she comes into the game on the back of a 25-ball 36 against a decent Scorchers side. Given her experience and ability, Winfield-Hill should be a top pick for your MS-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Alice Capsey (13 matches, 259 runs, SR: 128.86)

Alice Capsey has been in fine form, scoring 136 runs in her last three outings. Capsey has also chipped in with the ball, even picking up three wickets in the Stars' win over the Scorchers. Given her all-around skill-set, Capsey is a fine addition to your MS-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Amelia Kerr (13 matches, 225 runs, 18 wickets)

Amelia Kerr has been sensational for the Brisbane Heat this season, scoring 225 runs and picking up 18 wickets in 13 matches. The Brisbane Heat all-rounder has a strike rate in excess of 110, often coming up with valuable runs in the middle order. With Kerr being a lethal wicket-taking option, she is a must-have in your MS-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Nicola Hancock (13 matches, 22 wickets, Average: 16.05)

Nicola Hancock has been the standout pacer in WBBL 2022 with 22 wickets in 13 matches. She is averaging just 16.05 with the ball, often taking wickets in death overs. With the conditions likely to suit Hancock, she is a fine addition to your MS-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team.

MS-W vs BH-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Annabel Sutherland

Annabel Sutherland is arguably the best player of WBBL 2022, impressing with both the bat and ball. She has 304 runs in 11 innings at an average of 33.78. Sutherland is also the third-highest wicket-taker at the time of writing, picking up 21 wickets. Given her recent form, Sutherland is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain in your MS-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team.

Jess Jonassen

Jess Jonassen has led from the front with 20 wickets in 13 matches. She is averaging 16.40 with the ball, often bowling the tough overs. While Redmayne's availability is uncertain, Jonassen is expected to bat higher up the order. Given her all-round ability and experience, Jonassen is a good captaincy pick in your MS-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MS-W vs BH-W, WBBL 2022, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Lauren Winfield 36(25) in the previous match Alice Capsey 18(14), 3/37 in the previous match Jess Jonassen 20 wickets in 13 matches Grace Harris 260 runs in 11 matches Amelia Kerr 18 wickets in 13 matches

MS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for WBBL 2022, Match 55

Grace Harris is one of the most explosive batters in the WBBL. She has had a decent season with 260 runs in 11 matches. However, the best of Grace Harris is yet to come for the Brisbane Heat. If she is able to find her groove early on, Harris could be a contest-winning selection in your MS-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team.

MS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

MS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

Wicketkeeper: Lauren Winfield-Hill

Batters: Grace Harris, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey

All-rounders: Jess Jonassen (vc), Amelia Kerr, Annabel Sutherland (c), Kim Garth

Bowlers: Sasha Maloney, Nicola Hancock, Jess Kerr

MS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Grand League

MS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Lauren Winfield-Hill

Batters: Grace Harris, Bess Heath, Georgia Voll, Alice Capsey (vc)

All-rounders: Jess Jonassen, Amelia Kerr (c), Annabel Sutherland

Bowlers: Sasha Maloney, Nicola Hancock, Jess Kerr

