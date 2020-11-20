MS-W vs BH-W WBBL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's WBBL Match - Nov 21st, 2020

Match 49 of WBBL 2020 features table-toppers Melbourne Stars taking on defending champions Brisbane Heat at the Drummoyne Oval on Saturday.

The Stars, led by a rampant Meg Lanning, have been nearly unstoppable in the WBBL this season, as they have lost just once. With 19 points in their kitty, they are already assured of a place in the semi-finals.

Their opponents, Brisbane Heat, who have 14 points, are placed second in the WBBL 2020 points table. Despite Beth Mooney and Sammy Jo-Johnson leaving the Heat in the off-season, the team has coped well, thanks to their plethora of all-rounders doing the trick for them.

The Heat need a win in this WBBL fixture to seal their place in the top four. However, they will have a tough task against the Stars, who would want to sustain their momentum going into the knockout phase. Either way, we should be in for a cracking contest between the two sides, who have undoubtedly been the best of the lot in WBBL 2020.

WBBL 2020: Squads to choose from

Melbourne Stars Women

Meg Lanning, Nat Sciver, Mignon du Preez, Elyse Villani, Alana King, Annabel Sutherland, Katherine Brunt, Tess Flintoff, Sophie Day, Holly Ferling, Nicole Faltum, Anna Lanning, Erin Osborne, Lucy Cripps and Bhavi Devchand.

Brisbane Heat Women

Jess Jonassen, Maddy Green, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Amelia Kerr, Delissa Kimmince, Laura Kimmince, Nadine de Klerk, Charli Knott, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel and Georgia Voll.

Predicted Playing-11

Melbourne Stars Women

Meg Lanning (C), Elyse Villani, Mignon du Preez, Nat Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Anna Lanning, Anna King, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum (WK), Tess Flintoff and Katherine Brunt.

Brisbane Heat Women

Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne (WK), Jess Jonassen (C), Georgia Voll, Laura Kimmince, Amelia Kerr, Delissa Kimmince, Nadine de Klerk, Courtney Sippel, Nicola Hancock and Maddy Green.

Match Details

Match: Melbourne Stars Women vs Brisbane Heat Women, Match 49

Date: 21st November, 2020; at 4:00 AM IST

Venue: Drummoyne Oval, Sydney.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Drummoyne Oval in the WBBL has been a good one to bat on, as there is not much movement available off the surface for the bowlers.

However, variable bounce could be a factor as the game progresses, and the pitch could likely slow down as well. The batters will need to bide their time in the middle before going big, and wickets in hand could be crucial towards the backend of the innings.

140-150 could be a competitive total at this venue, with both teams likely to chase after winning the toss.

MS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Georgia Redmayne, Meg Lanning, Laura Harris, Maddy Green, Nat Sciver, Jess Jonassen, Amelia Kerr, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Hancock, Sophie Day and Delissa Kimmince.

Captain: Jess Jonassen. Vice-Captain: Meg Lanning.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Georgia Redmayne, Meg Lanning, Elyse Villani, Maddy Green, Nat Sciver, Jess Jonassen, Amelia Kerr, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Hancock, Sophie Day and Alana King.

Captain: Meg Lanning. Vice-Captain: Sophie Day.