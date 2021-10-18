MS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Big Bash League, Match 6

The Melbourne Stars (MS-W) will lock horns with the Hobart Hurricanes (HB-W) in the sixth match of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart on Tuesday.

The Melbourne Stars are seventh in the points table after losing their opening match of the tournament against the Sydney Sixers by six wickets. The Hobart Hurricanes also had a dismal start to their campaign, having lost their first two matches. They find themselves languishing in sixth spot in the Women's Big Bash League standings. They lost their previous match against the Sydney Sixers by five wickets.

MS-W vs HB-W Probable Playing 11 Today

MS-W XI

Annabel Sutherland, Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning (C), Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum (WK), Maddy Darke, Sophie Day, Rhys McKenna, Maia Bouchier, Kim Garth, Anna Lanning.

HB-W XI

Tayla Vlaeminck, Amy Smith, Rachel Priest (C &WK), Ruth Johnston, Mignon Du Preez, Naomi Stalenberg, Sasha Moloney, Molly Strano, Belinda Vakarewa, Richa Ghosh, Nicola Carey.

Match Details

MS-W vs HB-W, Women's Big Bash League, 6th Match

Date and Time: 19th October 2021, 07:55 AM IST

Venue: Blundstone Arena, Hobart.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Blundstone Arena is a batting paradise with relatively little opportunity for bowlers to scalp wickets. The team winning the toss should bat first as the majority of the games played on this ground have been won by the teams batting first. The average first-innings score at the venue is 173 runs.

Today’s MS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rachel Priest: Priest is a skilled wicketkeeper-batter from Hobart. Although she has underperformed so far, she is expected to contribute on Tuesday. Priest has scored 23 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 79.31.

Batters

Elyse Villani: Villani has been in good touch in the WBBL. She played a crucial 54-run knock at a strike rate of 174.19 against the Sydney Sixers.

Mignon Du Preez: Du Preez can provide you with some valuable points with her batting on Tuesday. She has underperformed in this year's WBBL, scoring only six runs in two matches.

All-rounders

Nicola Carey: Carey is an experienced bowler from the Hobart Hurricanes who can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your team. She has scored 20 runs and picked up a wicket in two matches.

Annabel Sutherland: Sutherland is a young all-rounder who could play a crucial role on Tuesday. She scored 14 runs while picking up a wicket against the Sydney Sixers.

Bowlers

Belinda Vakarewa: Vakarewa has been in decent form in the WBBL, scalping two crucial wickets in the opening match.

Molly Strano: Strano is a consistent bowler who performed exceptionally well in the previous match, picking up three wickets in two matches at an economy rate of 5.62.

Top 5 best players to pick in MS-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction team

Richa Ghosh (HB-W) - 112 points

Molly Strano (HB-W) - 112 points

Elyse Villani (MS-W) - 79 points

Belinda Vakarewa (HB-W) - 65 points

Nicola Carey (HB-W) - 63 points

Important Stats for MS-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction team

Richa Ghosh: 67 runs in 2 matches; SR - 111.66

Molly Strano: 15 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 125.00 and ER - 5.62

Elyse Villani: 54 runs in 1 match; SR - 174.19

Belinda Vakarewa: 2 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 6.37

Nicola Carey: 20 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR - 74.07 and ER - 6.93

MS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction Today (WBBL)

MS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction (WBBL)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rachel Priest, Richa Ghosh, Meg Lanning, Elyse Villani, Mignon Du Preez, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Nicola Carey, Tayla Vlaeminck, Belinda Vakarewa, Sophie Day.

Captain: Rachel Priest. Vice-captain: Meg Lanning.

MS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction Today (WBBL)

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rachel Priest, Meg Lanning, Elyse Villani, Maia Bouchier, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Nicola Carey, Ruth Johnston, Molly Strano, Tayla Vlaeminck, Belinda Vakarewa.

Captain: Nicola Carey. Vice-captain: Annabel Sutherland.

Edited by Samya Majumdar