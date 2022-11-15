MS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WBBL 2022, Match 48

Hobart Hurricanes Women (HB-W) will take on Melbourne Stars Women (MS-W) in the 48th Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2022 game at the Latrobe Recreation Ground in Latrobe on Wednesday, November 16. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.

The Hurricanes have been in brilliant form of late, winning three of their last four matches. The likes of Molly Strano and Mignon du Preez have stepped up for the Hurricanes, who are in the mix for a top-two finish.

The Stars, meanwhile, come into the game on the back of a win against the Hurricanes, with Alice Capsey playing a match-winning knock. Although they will start as underdogs, the Stars have a talented side with a lot riding on star all-rounder Annabel Sutherland. With two valuable points up for grabs, a cracking game of cricket beckons in Latrobe.

HB-W vs MS-W Match Details, WBBL 2022

The 46th match of WBBL 2022 will see the Hobart Hurricanes Women take on the Melbourne Stars Women in Latrobe. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MS-W vs HB-W, WBBL 2022, Match 48

Date and Time: 16th November 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Latrobe Recreation Ground, Latrobe

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

MS-W vs HB-W Form Guide

Melbourne Stars: W-L-L-W-W

Hobart Hurricanes: L-W-W-W-L

MS-W vs HB-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Melbourne Stars injury/team news

Tess Flintoff is doubtful for the game.

Melbourne Stars probable playing 11

Lauren Winfield-Hill, Bess Heath, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Tess Flintoff/Lucy Cripps, Kim Garth, Nicole Faltum (c&wk), Sasha Maloney, Sophie Reid, Rhy McKenna and Sophie Day.

Hobart Hurricanes injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Hobart Hurricanes.

Hobart Hurricanes probable playing 11

Ellyse Villani (c), Lizelle Lee (wk), Mignon du Preez, Heather Graham/Emma Manix-Geeves, Nicola Carey, Rachel Trenaman, Naomi Stalenberg, Hayley Jensen, Maisy Gibson, Molly Strano and Amy Smith.

MS-W vs HB-W Dream11 match top picks for WBBL 2022, Match 48

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Lizelle Lee (10 matches, 187 runs, Average: 18.70)

Lizelle Lee has shown glimpses of her ability this season, scoring 187 runs in 10 matches. The South African is known for her ability to score quick runs at the top of the order. With the Hurricanes opener due for a big score, she is a good choice for your MS-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Alice Capsey (80 off 52) in the previous match vs Hobart Hurricanes)

Alice Capsey was the standout player in the reverse fixture, scoring 80 runs off just 52 balls. She has amassed 203 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 126.09. With Capsey also adding value with the ball, she is a good pick for your MS-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Annabel Sutherland (11 matches, 273 runs, Average: 39.00)

Annabel Sutherland has also been in good form all season, scoring 273 runs at an average of 39.00. She has been sensational with the ball as well, picking up 18 wickets at an average of 15.22. With Sutherland also doing well against the Hurricanes earlier in the week, she is a must-have in your MS-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Molly Strano (10 matches, 18 wickets, Average: 9.78)

Molly Strano has been the standout bowler for the Hurricanes this season, picking up 18 wickets at an average of 9.78. She has bowled across all phases of an innings this season and has an economy rate of just 5.03 - the best in the tournament. Given the conditions on offer, Strano should be a top pick for your MS-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction team.

MS-W vs HB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Alice Capsey

Alice Capsey proved to be the difference in the reverse fixture, scoring 80 runs off just 52 balls. While her batting form has been decent, Capsey has chipped in with the ball as well. With the youngster in good form coming into the game, she is a top captaincy choice for your MS-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction team.

Nicola Carey

Nicola Carey has had a slow WBBL campaign so far, scoring 61 runs and picking up six wickets. She scored 31 runs against the Stars in the previous game and can take a wicket or two with her medium pace as well. Given the conditions, Carey is a viable pick as captain or vice-captain in your MS-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MS-W vs HB-W, WBBL 2022, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Mignon du Preez 203 runs in 9 matches Molly Strano 18 wickets in 10 matches Annabel Sutherland 273 runs in 11 matches Sasha Moloney 16 wickets in 11 matches Kim Garth 10 wickets in 11 matches

MS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for WBBL 2022, Match 48

Sasha Moloney has been the surprise package for the Stars this season, picking up 16 wickets in 11 matches. She comes into the game on the back of a two-wicket haul against the Hurricanes. If she finds her groove early on, Moloney could be a fine pick for your MS-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction team.

MS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

MS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

Wicketkeepers: Lauren Winfield-Hill, Lizelle Lee

Batters: Elyse Villani, Mignon du Preez, Alice Capsey (vc)

All-rounders: Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Nicola Carey (c)

Bowlers: Molly Strano, Sasha Moloney, Maisy Gibson

MS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Grand League

MS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Lizelle Lee (vc)

Batters: Elyse Villani, Bess Heath, Alice Capsey, Rachel Trenaman

Allrounders: Annabel Sutherland (c), Kim Garth, Nicola Carey

Bowlers: Molly Strano, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Day

