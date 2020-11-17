MS-W vs HB-W WBBL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's WBBL Match - Nov 18th, 2020

Match 46 of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) features the Hobart Hurricanes Women taking on table-toppers Melbourne Stars Women at the Hurstville Oval on Wednesday.

The Stars, led by Meg Lanning, have been absolutely sensational in the WBBL this season, winning seven of their eight games. They are the first team to have qualified for the knockout round of the tournament, with the Stars dominating opposition like none else in this year's WBBL.

However, the same cannot be said about the Hurricanes, who have been woeful in the 2020 edition of the WBBL. Despite taking a double superover win over the Sydney Sixers, the Hurricanes are reeling near the bottom of the table with three wins in nine games.

Their batting unit hasn't fired as a unit as the likes of Chloe Tryon and Rachel Priest have been underwhelming. While the Hurricanes do enter this WBBL game as the underdogs, they have a decent batting roster, but their lack of bowling depth could be a cause of concern against the Stars.

Both teams have star-studded batting units although Meg Lanning and co will be the odds-on favourite to get the win on Wednesday. With their WBBL season potentially on the line, the Hurricanes should give a tough fight in what could be a very entertaining WBBL game at the Hurstville Oval in Sydney.

WBBL 2020: Squads to choose from

Melbourne Stars Women

Meg Lanning, Nat Sciver, Mignon du Preez, Elyse Villani, Alana King, Annabel Sutherland, Rosemary Mair, Tess Flintoff, Sophie Day, Holly Ferling, Nicole Faltum, Anna Lanning, Erin Osborne, Lucy Cripps and Bhavi Devchand.

Hobart Hurricanes Women

Corinne Hall, Nell Smith, Nicola Carey, Brooke Hepburn, Rachel Priest, Chloe Tryon, Belinda Vakarewa, Emma Thompson, Naomi Stalenberg, Amy Smith, Chloe Rafferty, Sasha Maloney, Hayley Matthews and Erica Kershaw.

WBBL 2020: Predicted Playing-11s

Melbourne Stars Women

Meg Lanning (C), Elyse Villani, Mignon du Preez, Nat Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Anna Lanning, Anna King, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum (WK), Tess Flintoff and Rosemary Mair/Holly Ferling.

Hobart Hurricanes Women

Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Priest (WK), Hayley Matthews, Nicola Carey, Chloe Tryon, Corinne Hall (C), Sasha Moloney, Emma Thompson, Amy Smith, Brooke Hepburn and Belinda Vakarewa.

Match Details

Match: Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women, Match 46

Date: 18th November, 2020; at 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Hurstville Oval, Sydney.

Pitch Report

With this being the second WBBL game at this venue, both teams would ideally want to bat first and make good use of the batting conditions.

While the pacers should get some movement off the surface, the spinners could be key in the middle overs. The batters will need to bide their time before going big, with wickets in hand likely to be crucial at the backend of the innings.

140 runs should be a very competitive total on a pitch that could slow down as the game progresses.

MS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Priest, M Lanning, E Villani, C Hall, N Sciver, H Matthews, N Carey, C Tryon, A King, B Vakarewa and T Flintoff.

Captain: H Matthews. Vice-Captain: E Villani.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Priest, M Lanning, N Stalenberg, C Hall, N Sciver, H Matthews, N Carey, A Sutherland, A King, B Vakarewa and S Day.

Captain: H Matthews. Vice-Captain: N Sciver.