MS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 54

Match 54 of the Women's Big Bash League 2023 will see the Melbourne Renegades take on the Melbourne Stars (MS-W vs MR-W) on Saturday, November 25. The Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne will host this contest.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MR-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Renegades are currently last in the points table with just two wins in 13 matches. The Stars, on the other hand, are just one spot ahead of their upcoming opponents with five wins in 13 matches.

While neither team has performed to its potential so far this season, the Stars are marginal favorites heading into this encounter.

MS-W vs MR-W Match Details

The 54th match of the Women's Big Bash League 2023 will be played on November 25 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. The game is set to begin at 12:40 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MS-W vs MR-W, Match 54, Women's Big Bash League 2023

Date and Time: November 25, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue is expected to support bowlers, especially pacers. All-rounders are likely to play a major role in the game and will make for valuable fantasy picks. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this surface.

MS-W vs MR-W Form Guide

Melbourne Stars - Won five of their 13 matches

Melbourne Renegades - Won two of their 13 matches

MS-W vs MR-W Probable Playing XI

MS-W Playing XI

No injury updates for the Stars heading into this contest.

Sophia Dunkley, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland (c), Tess Flintoff, Sophie Reid (wk), Nicole Faltum, Kim Garth, Sasha Moloney, Milly Illingworth, Sophie Day.

MR-W Playing XI

No injury updates for the Renegades ahead of this important encounter.

Hayley Matthews (c), Tammy Beaumont, Josephine Dooley (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur, Courtney Webb, Georgia Wareham, Sarah Coyte, Jess Duffin, Georgia Prestwidge, Sara Kennedy, Emma De Broughe.

MS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Dooley

J Dooley is the best wicket-keeper pick for this match as she will bat in the middle order and could get a good points haul with her work behind the stumps. N Faltum is another good option for you to consider adding to your fantasy outfit.

Batters

H Kaur

H Kaur and S Dunkley are the best batter picks for your MS-W vs MR-W Dream11 fantasy team. T Beaumont has been in decent knick and could also prove to be a solid choice for your team.

All-rounders

A Sutherland

G Wareham and A Sutherland are the best all-rounder picks for this match. The duo are expected to bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs, thus maximizing their fantasy points potential. H Matthews is another good option for you to consider adding to your team.

Bowlers

S Day

The top bowler picks for your Dream11 fantasy team for this match are S Coyte and S Day. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are expected to bowl in the death overs, thus increasing their chances of nabbing wickets. G Prestwidge could also prove to be a good pick for your fantasy team.

MS-W vs MR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

H Matthews

H Matthews will bat in the top order and is also expected to complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for your fantasy team's captaincy. Matthews has earned 693 points in her last 13 matches.

A Sutherland

Since the pitch is balanced, you can make A Sutherland the captain of your grand league team as she is good form both with bat and ball. She has earned 1140 points in her last 13 matches.

5 Must-Picks for MS-W vs MR-W, Match 54

G Wareham

H Matthews

A Sutherland

S Day

A Capsey

MS-W vs MR-W Match Expert Tips

As the pitch should aid both bowlers and batters to a degree, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat at the top order and bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

MS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades - Fantasy suggestion #1 (Head-to-head)

Wicket-keeper: J Dooley

Batters: S Dunkley, H Kaur, T Beaumont

All-rounders: G Wareham, H Matthews, A Sutherland, A Capsey, K Garth

Bowlers: S Day, S Coyte

MS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades - Fantasy suggestion #2 (Grand League)

Wicket-keeper: J Dooley

Batters: M Bouchier, H Kaur, T Beaumont

All-rounders: G Wareham, H Matthews, A Sutherland, A Capsey

Bowlers: S Day, S Coyte, G Prestwidge