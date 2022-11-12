MS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WBBL 2022, Match 43

Melbourne Stars Women (MS-W) take on Melbourne Renegades Women (MR-W) in the 43rd Women's Big Bash League (2022) WBBL game at Junction Oval on Sunday, November 13. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.

Both Melbourne franchises have had a WBBL season to forget so far in 2022. While the Renegades have won just two matches all season, the Stars have fared slightly better with one extra point to show for their efforts.

The Stars have a youthful roster to fall back on, with a lot riding on star all-rounder Annabel Sutherland. The Renegades, meanwhile, will be eyeing a morale-boosting win against their local rivals.

With two valuable points up for grabs, a cracking game is on the cards in Melbourne.

MS-W vs MR-W Match Details, WBBL 2022

The 43rd match of WBBL 2022 will see the Melbourne Stars Women take on the Melbourne Renegades Women at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. The game is set to take place at 8:10 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MS-W vs MR-W, WBBL 2022, Match 43

Date and Time: 13th November 2022, 8:10 AM IST

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

MS-W vs MR-W Form Guide

Melbourne Renegades: L-W-L-NR-L

Melbourne Stars: W-NR-W-L-

MS-W vs MR-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Melbourne Renegades injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Melbourne Renegades.

Melbourne Renegades probable playing 11

Hayley Matthews, Chamari Athapaththu, Josie Dooley (wk), Sophie Molineux (c), Courtney Webb, Carly Leeson, Rhiann O'Donnell, Erica Kershaw, Shabnim Ismail, Georgia Prestwidge and Ella Hayward.

Melbourne Stars injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Melbourne Stars.

Melbourne Stars probable playing 11

Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum (c&wk), Sasha Maloney, Sophie Reid, Rhys McKenna and Sophie Day.

MS-W vs MR-W Dream11 match top picks for WBBL 2022, Match 43

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Lauren Winfield-Hill (8 innings, 180 runs, Average: 20.00)

Lauren Winfield-Hill has blown hot and cold in the tournament, scoring 180 runs in eight innings. Although she got out for a duck in her previous outing, Winfield-Hill has international experience to fall back on. With Winfield-Hill due for a big score, she is a top pick for your MS-W vs MR-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Courtney Webb (10 matches, 197 runs, Average: 24.62)

Courtney Webb has been the Melbourne Renegades' top batter this season, scoring 197 runs at an average of 24.62. She has often come up with valuable runs down the order, holding her in good stead. With Webb in decent touch coming into the game, she is a good addition to your MS-W vs MR-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Annabel Sutherland (9 matches, 186 runs, 12 wickets)

Annabel Sutherland is another top performer in the WBBL, scoring 186 runs and picking up 12 wickets in nine matches. Although she did not have a great outing against the Sydney Sixers, Sutherland has been in fine form all season. With Sutherland impressing in the reverse fixture as well, she is a must-have in your MS-W vs MR-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Ella Hayward (8 matches, 3 wickets, ER: 5.59)

Ella Hayward has been impressive in this Renegades side, conceding less than a run-a-ball. Although she has picked up only three wickets in eight matches, Hayward has shown signs of progress in recent games. With Hayward capable of taking wickets in the middle overs, she is a good choice for your MS-W vs MR-W Dream11 prediction team.

MS-W vs MR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Sophie Molineux

Sophie Molineux has impressed with the ball this season, picking up six wickets and scoring 89 runs in her last five matches. The conditions are likely to suit the Renegades all-rounder, who relies on varying her pace to claim wickets. Given Molineux's recent form, she should be a good pick as captain or vice-captain in your MS-W vs MR-W Dream11 prediction team.

Annabel Sutherland

Annabel Sutherland scored 42 runs and picked up three wickets the last time she played against the Renegades. Sutherland has been in fine form for the Stars, ranking among the best all-rounders in WBBL 2022, and should be a viable captaincy option for your MS-W vs MR-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MS-W vs MR-W, WBBL 2022, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Courtney Webb 197 runs in 11 matches Sophie Molineux 10 wickets in 11 matches Alice Capsey 112 runs in 8 matches Annabel Sutherland 186 runs in 7 innings Tess Flintoff 111 runs in 6 innings

MS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for WBBL 2022, Match 43

Kim Garth has been used as a powerplay enforcer with the ball by the Stars, picking up eight wickets in nine matches at an economy of 5.59. She had a good outing against the Sixers and can add value with the bat as well. With Garth bound to enjoy the conditions on offer, she could be a game-changing selection in your MS-W vs MR-W Dream11 prediction team.

MS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

MS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

Wicketkeeper: Lauren Winfield-Hill

Batters: Jemimah Rodrigues, Courtney Webb, Alice Capsey

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Sophie Molineux (vc), Annabel Sutherland (c), Kim Garth

Bowlers: Sasha Maloney, Tess Flintoff, Ella Hayward

MS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Grand League

MS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Josie Dooley

Batters: Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Courtney Webb, Alice Capsey

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews (vc), Sophie Molineux, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Sasha Maloney, Ella Hayward

