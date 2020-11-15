MS-W vs MR-W WBBL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's WBBL Match - Nov 15th, 2020

The 39th match of the ongoing Women's Big Bash League (WBBL 2020) will see Melbourne Stars squaring off against Melbourne Renegades at the Sydney Showground Stadium on Sunday.

The Stars have been the best team in the league so far, going unbeaten in their first nine matches. Meg Lanning has led her side from the front with four fifties in the tournament so far. They're only a win away from confirming their berth in the playoffs, and they'll want to get it out of the way as soon as possible.

The Renegades have not shared the same fortunes, however. The Amy Satterthwaite-led side just have one win to their name, and find themselves at the bottom of the points table.

Squads to choose from

Melbourne Stars Women

Meg Lanning, Katherine Brunt, Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Bhavi Devchand, Mignon Du Preez, Holly Ferling, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum, Alana King, Anna Lanning, Erin Osborne, Nat Sciver, Annabel Sutherland and Elyse Villani.

Melbourne Renegades Women

Amy Satterthwaite, Makinley Blows, Josie Dooley, Erin Fazackerley, Ella Hayward, Lizelle Lee, Carly Leeson, Rosemary Mair, Sophie Molineux, Courtney Neale, Molly Strano, Georgia Wareham and Courtney Webb.

Predicted Playing XI

Melbourne Stars Women

Meg Lanning (C), Elyse Villani, Mignon du Preez, Nat Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Erin Osborne, Tess Flintoff, Alana King, Nicole Faltum (WK), Sophie Day and Katherine Brunt

Melbourne Renegades Women

Lizelle Lee, Sophie Molineux, Amy Satterthwaite (C), Courtney Webb, Georgia Wareham, Josephine Dooley (WK), Molly Strano, Carly Leeson, Makinley Blows, Rosemary Mair and Ella Hayward.

Match Details

Match: Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women, Match 39

Date: 15th November 2020, 8:15 AM IST

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

Pitch Report

With this being the second game at this venue, the pitch might slow down a bit, giving the bowlers the upper hand. The batting side will have to make the best use of the field restrictions during the powerplay to pile on the runs. With spinners expected to play a crucial part, both teams will want to bat first and put up a competitive total on the board.

MS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: L Lee, M Lanning, M D Preez, E Villani, N Sciver, S Molineux, C Leeson, A King, K Brunt, A Sutherland and R Mair.

Captain: N Sciver Vice-Captain: S Molineux

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Dooley, M Lanning, M D Preez, E Villani, N Sciver, S Molineux, C Leeson, A King, T Flintoff, E Osborne and M Strano.

Captain: N Sciver Vice-Captain: M Lanning