MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WBBL 2022, Match 52

Perth Stadium Women (PS-W) will take on Melbourne Stars Women (MS-W) in the 48th Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2022 game at the Ted Summerton Reserve in Moe on Saturday, November 19. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.

The Melbourne Stars have blown hot and cold in the WBBL with four wins in 10 completed matches. The Stars are in with a small chance of making it to the knockout phase and will need a win to keep their hopes alive.

Defending champions Perth Scorchers, meanwhile, are well-placed to make it to the knockout rounds. A win on Saturday will confirm their place in the next phase with a lot riding on Beth Mooney and Sophie Devine.

Although both teams look evenly matched on paper, the Scorchers will hold the edge owing to their superior star power. With two valuable points up for grabs, an entertaining game beckons in Moe.

MS-W vs PS-W Match Details, WBBL 2022

The 52nd match of WBBL 2022 will see the Perth Scorchers Women take on the Melbourne Stars Women in Moe. The game is set to take place at 5:10 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MS-W vs PS-W, WBBL 2022, Match 52

Date and Time: 19th November 2022, 5:10 AM IST

Venue: Ted Summerton Reserve, Moe

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

MS-W vs PS-W Form Guide

Melbourne Stars: L-L-W-W-L

Perth Scorchers: W-L-L-W-L

MS-W vs PS-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Melbourne Stars injury/team news

No new injury concerns for the Melbourne Stars.

Melbourne Stars probable playing 11

Lauren Winfield-Hill, Bess Heath, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Tess Flintoff/Lucy Cripps, Kim Garth, Nicole Faltum (c&wk), Sasha Maloney, Sophie Reid, Rhy McKenna, and Sophie Day.

Perth Scorchers injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Perth Scorchers.

Perth Scorchers probable playing 11

Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Chloe Piparo, Maddy Green, Marizanne Kapp, Amy Edgar, Mathilda Carmichael, Alana King, Piepa Cleary, Lilly Mills and Teneale Peschel.

MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 match top picks for WBBL 2022, Match 52

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Beth Mooney (11 matches, 431 runs, SR: 122.10)

Beth Mooney is the leading runscorer this season with 431 runs in 11 matches. She is averaging 53.88 with three fifties to her name. With Mooney in fine form coming into the game, she is a top pick for your MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Alice Capsey (12 matches, 241 runs, SR: 128.88)

Alice Capsey has been one of the Melbourne Stars' top batters this season, scoring 241 runs at a strike rate of 128.88. She has scored 118 runs in her last two outings in the WBBL. With Capsey adding value with the ball, she is a viable option for your MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Annabel Sutherland (12 matches, 284 runs, 20 wickets)

Annabel Sutherland has been the standout all-rounder in the tournament. The Stars all-rounder has 284 runs and 20 wickets to her name. Sutherland has often come up with valuable runs in the middle order, holding her in good stead. With the conditions suiting her, Sutherland is a must-have in your MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Alana King (11 matches, 15 wickets, Average: 15.33)

Alana King has been impressive for the Scorchers this season, picking up 15 wickets in 11 matches. She is averaging 15.33 with the ball and has also been economical. With King capable of scoring quick runs down the order, she is a fine pick for your MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 prediction team.

MS-W vs PS-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Annabel Sutherland

Annabel Sutherland is in the midst of her best WBBL season, scoring 284 runs and taking 20 wickets. She also has a healthy batting strike rate in excess of 100, holding her in good stead. Given her form for the Stars, Sutherland is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain in your MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Beth Mooney

Beth Mooney is one of the most prolific run-scorers in WBBL history. She has lived up to her reputation this season as well, scoring 431 runs in 11 matches. She managed 35 runs in the reverse fixture against the Stars. Given her ability to score big runs, Mooney is a top captaincy choice for your MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MS-W vs PS-W, WBBL 2022, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Beth Mooney 431 runs in 11 matches Alana King 15 wickets in 11 matches Annabel Sutherland 284 runs in 12 matches Sasha Moloney 17 wickets in 12 matches Marizanne Kapp 10 wickets in 11 matches

MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for WBBL 2022, Match 52

The Melbourne Stars have struggled to get going in the powerplay with the bat. On the other hand, Perth Scorchers have a potent new-ball option in Marizanne Kapp, who has found her groove in the last few matches. With Kapp striking at 141 with the ball and boasting of an economy of 5.13, she could be a game-changing selection in your MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 prediction team.

MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

Wicketkeepers: Beth Mooney (c), Lauren Winfield-Hill

Batters: Maddy Green, Bess Heath, Alice Capsey

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland (vc)

Bowlers: Sasha Maloney, Alana King, Sophie Day

MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Grand League

MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney

Batters: Chloe Piparo, Bess Heath, Alice Capsey (vc)

All-rounders: Sophie Devine (c), Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland

Bowlers: Sasha Maloney, Alana King, Sophie Day, Teneale Peschel

