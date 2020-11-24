MS-W vs PS-W WBBL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's WBBL Match - Nov 25th, 2020

The first semi-final of the WBBL 2020 has the table-toppers Melbourne Stars Women taking on Perth Scorchers Women at the North Sydney Oval on Wednesday.

The Melbourne Stars have arguably been the best side in the competition with Meg Lanning and Nat Sciver leading the way with consistent performances. With the likes of Annabel Sutherland and Mignon du Preez also chipping with handy contributions, the Stars are well-equipped to make it to the final, despite losing their way in recent games.

Their opponents, Perth Scorchers, lost their final game against the Adelaide Strikers but managed to pip the Sixers for the fourth spot in the points table. Both Beth Mooney and WBBL 2020 Player of the Year, Sophie Devine has been sensational. The trio of Teneale Peschel, Nicole Bolton, and Heather Graham has come up with the goods as well. Like the Stars, they also look good for the win on Wednesday despite heading into this game as the underdogs.

Either way, both teams should give their best in this semi-final clash with a place in the final up for grabs at the North Sydney Oval.

Squads to choose from

Melbourne Stars Women

Meg Lanning, Nat Sciver, Mignon du Preez, Elyse Villani, Alana King, Annabel Sutherland, Katherine Brunt, Tess Flintoff, Sophie Day, Holly Ferling, Nicole Faltum, Anna Lanning, Erin Osborne, Lucy Cripps and Bhavi Devchand.

Perth Scorchers Women

Sophie Devine, Megan Banting, Beth Mooney, Chloe Piparo, Heather Graham, Nicole Bolton, Jemma Barsby, Sam Betts, Piepa Cleary, Lauren Down, Sarah Glenn, Emma King and Taneale Peschel.

Predicted Playing 11

Melbourne Stars Women

Meg Lanning (C), Elyse Villani, Mignon du Preez, Nat Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Anna Lanning, Alana King, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum (WK), Tess Flintoff and Katherine Brunt.

Perth Scorchers Women

Sophie Devine (C), Beth Mooney (WK), Nicole Bolton, Megan Banting, Heather Graham, Sarah Glenn, Chloe Piparo, Mathilda Carmichael, Amy Jones, Piepa Cleary and Taneale Peschel.

Match Details

Match: Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women, 1st Semi-Final

Date: 25th November 2020, at 1:40 PM IST

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Pitch Report

The pitch at the North Sydney Oval is perhaps the best batting track among all the venues in WBBL 2020. The ball should come on to the bat fairly well with the dimensions of the ground also playing into the batter's hands. The bowlers will need to vary their pace in the middle overs, with there being little margin for error. Both teams will ideally want to chase upon winning the toss, with 150-160 being a decent total at this venue.

MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Beth Mooney, Mignon du Preez, Ellyse Vilani, Chloe Piparo, Nat Sciver, Sophie Devine, Annabel Sutherland, Sarah Glenn, Teneale Peschel, Sophie Day and Piepa Cleary

Captain: Beth Mooney, Vice-Captain: Nat Sciver

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicole Faltum, Meg Lanning, Mignon du Preez, Amy Jones, Sophie Devine, Nat Sciver, Heather Graham, Teneale Peschel, Sarah Glenn, Tess Flintoff and Sophie Day

Captain: Nat Sciver, Vice-Captain: Sophie Devine