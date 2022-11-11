MS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WBBL 2022, Match 40

Melbourne Stars Women (MS-W) take on Sydney Sixers Women (SS-W) in the 40th Women's Big Bash League (2022) WBBL game at Junction Oval on Saturday, November 12. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.

The Sydney Sixers have been one of the teams to beat this season, losing just two games. Senior players Suzie Bates and Ellyse Perry have excelled with the bat, but it has been their bowling attack that has delivered the goods consistently. As they search for yet another win, the Sixers face the Melbourne Stars, who have shown glimpses of their ability this season. Although they come into the game on the back of a loss at the hands of the Strikers, the Stars have a well-balanced side to spring a surprise on the Sixers. All in all, an entertaining game of cricket is on the cards at Junction Oval.

MS-W vs SS-W Match Details, WBBL 2022

The 40th match of WBBL 2022 will see the Melbourne Stars Women take on the Sydney Sixers Women at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. The game is set to take place at 8:10 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MS-W vs SS-W, WBBL 2022, Match 40

Date and Time: 12th November 2022, 8:10 AM IST

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

MS-W vs SS-W Form Guide

Sydney Sixers: W-W-W-L-NR

Melbourne Stars: NR-W-NR-W-L

MS-W vs SS-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sydney Sixers injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Sydney Sixers.

Sydney Sixers probable playing 11

Alyssa Healy (wk), Suzie Bates, Ellyse Perry (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Sophie Ecclestone, Nicole Bolton, Maitlan Brown/Jade Allen, Angelina Genford, Lauren Cheatle and Kate Peterson.

Melbourne Stars injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Melbourne Stars.

Melbourne Stars probable playing 11

Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum (c&wk), Sasha Maloney, Sophie Reid, Rhys McKenna and Sophie Day.

MS-W vs SS-W Dream11 match top picks for WBBL 2022, Match 40

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Lauren Winfield-Hill (6 innings, 160 runs, Average: 26.66)

Lauren Winfield-Hill has been fairly decent this season, scoring 160 runs at a strike rate of 106.17. She is averaging 26.66 at the top of the order with a fifty to her name as well. With Winfield-Hill capable of scoring big runs, she is a handy pick for your MS-W vs SS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Suzie Bates (9 matches, 230 runs, Average: 38.33)

Suzie Bates is one of the top run-scorers this season, scoring 230 runs in nine matches. She is averaging 38.33 with two fifties to his name this season for the Sixers. With Bates having a heap of experience to fall back on as well, she is a top pick for your MS-W vs SS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Annabel Sutherland (8 matches, 181 runs, 11 wickets)

Annabel Sutherland has been the Stars' best player this season, starring with both the bat and ball. She has 181 runs at an average of 36.20, often coming up with big knocks in the middle order. Sutherland has impressed with the ball as well, with 11 wickets in eight matches. With Sutherland in sublime form, she is a must-have in your MS-W vs SS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Sophie Ecclestone (9 matches, 13 wickets, Average: 14.69)

Sophie Ecclestone is one of the best bowlers in the world and has lived up to her reputation this season. She has 13 wickets in nine matches, averaging just 14.69. She has been quite economical as well, conceding only 5.79 runs per over this season, making her another must-have in your MS-W vs SS-W Dream11 prediction team.

MS-W vs SS-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Alyssa Healy

Alyssa Healy has shown glimpses of her ability this season, scoring 157 runs in eight matches. She is striking at 117.16 with a fifty to her name as well. Given her explosive batting ability at the top of the order, Healy should be a viable captaincy selection for your MS-W vs SS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Annabel Sutherland

Annabel Sutherland is one of the best all-rounders this season, scoring 181 runs and picking up 11 wickets in eight matches. In the absence of regular captain Meg Lanning, Sutherland has stepped up with impactful knocks at times of need. With Sutherland being the Stars' go-to bowler as well, she is a good choice as captain or vice-captain in your MS-W vs SS-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MS-W vs SS-W, WBBL 2022, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Ellyse Perry 215 runs in 9 matches Ashleigh Gardner 14 wickets in 9 matches Sophie Ecclestone 13 wickets in 9 matches Annabel Sutherland 181 runs in 6 innings Tess Flintoff 101 runs in 5 innings

MS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for WBBL 2022, Match 40

Ashleigh Gardner has been one of the standout players this season, picking up 14 wickets and scoring 152 runs at a strike rate of nearly 140. She is being used as a floater in the batting unit to good effect. If she is able to find her groove early on, Gardner should be a brilliant pick for your MS-W vs SS-W Dream11 prediction team.

MS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

MS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy (c), Lauren Winfield-Hill

Batters: Suzie Bates, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland (vc), Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Tess Flintoff, Sophie Day

MS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Grand League

MS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Suzie Bates, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Alice Capsey

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry (vc), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Sasha Maloney, Sophie Day

