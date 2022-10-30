MS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WBBL 2022, Match 25

Sydney Thunder Women (ST-W) will take on Melbourne Stars Women (MS-W) in the 25th Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2022 game at the Eastern Oval in Ballarat on Monday, October 31. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.

Both the Thunder and Stars are in the bottom half of the points table with only three points each to show for their efforts. The Thunder, despite having a decent roster, have struggled to click as a unit.

The Stars, on the other hand, have felt the absence of Meg Lanning despite Annabel Sutherland starring for them with both the bat and ball. Although both teams look evenly matched on paper, the Stars might just hold the edge as they come into the game on the back of their first win of the season.

MS-W vs ST-W Match Details, WBBL 2022

The 25th match of WBBL 2022 will see the Melbourne Stars Women take on the Sydney Thunder Women at the Eastern Oval in Ballarat. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MS-W vs ST-W, WBBL 2022, Match 25

Date and Time: 31st October 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Eastern Oval, Ballarat

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

MS-W vs ST-W pitch report for WBBL 2022

Although the average first-innings score at the venue reads 125 in WBBL 2022, the previous game saw 339 runs being scored across both innings. The powerplay phase has seen nine wickets fall across six innings. Spinners have accounted for nearly 30 percent of the wickets, indicating some help is on offer for them as well. Inclement weather could have a say, with chasing being the preferred option upon winning the toss.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average 1st-innings score: 125

Average 2nd-innings score: 113

MS-W vs ST-W Form Guide

Sydney Thunder: L-L-W-NR-L

Melbourne Stars: L-L-L-NR-W

MS-W vs ST-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sydney Thunder injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Sydney Thunder.

Sydney Thunder probable playing 11

Tammy Beaumont, Phoebe Litchfield, Amy Jones, Rachael Haynes (c), Olivia Porter, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Sammy-Jo Johnson, Lea Tahuhu, Lauren Smith, Belinda Vakarewa and Sam Bates.

Melbourne Stars injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Melbourne Stars.

Melbourne Stars probable playing 11

Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Nicole Faltum (c&wk), Sasha Maloney, Tess Flintoff, Sophie Reid, Rhys McKenna and Sophie Day.

MS-W vs ST-W Dream11 match top picks for WBBL 2022, Match 25

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Lauren Winfield-Hill (5 matches, 103 runs, SR: 124.10)

Lauren Winfield-Hill has been one of the best batters in the Stars unit, scoring 103 runs in four innings. She has a strike rate of 124.10, holding her in good stead. With Winfield-Hill due for a big knock in the WBBL, she is a top pick for your MS-W vs ST-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Phoebe Litchfield (6 matches, 169 runs, Average: 33.80)

Phoebe Litchfield has been in sensational form in the WBBL, scoring 169 runs at an average of 33.80. She has scores of 50, 50, 14 and 28 in her last four outings. With Litchfield scoring a fifty in the reverse fixture, she is a good pick for your MS-W vs ST-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Annabel Sutherland (5 matches, 126 runs, 7 wickets)

Annabel Sutherland has been the undeniable star of the Stars campaign so far, scoring 126 runs and picking up seven wickets. She comes into the game on the back of a player-of-the-match performance against the Renegades, scoring 42 runs and taking three wickets. Given her form and the conditions on offer, Sutherland is a must-have in your MS-W vs ST-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Samantha Bates (6 matches, 4 wickets, ER: 5.34)

Samantha Bates is a skilled left-arm spinner who has impressed in WBBL 2022. Bates has picked up four wickets in six matches at an economy rate of 5.34. With Bates capable of holding her own across all phases of an innings, she is a top choice for your MS-W vs ST-W Dream11 prediction team.

MS-W vs ST-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Amy Jones

Amy Jones is an experienced campaigner who has played in 44 WBBL matches in her career. She has done well this season, scoring 86 runs in four matches at an average of nearly 30. With Jones capable of scoring big runs, she is a good captaincy choice in your MS-W vs ST-W Dream11 prediction team.

Annabel Sutherland

Annabel Sutherland is in the midst of a career-best WBBL season, scoring 126 runs and picking up seven wickets. She has been batting higher up the order in the absence of Meg Lanning, scoring valuable runs in the middle overs. With Sutherland in sublime form with both the bat and ball, she is a top pick as captain in your MS-W vs ST-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MS-W vs ST-W, WBBL 2022, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Phoebe Litchfield 169 runs in 6 matches Lauren Smith 7 wickets in 6 matches Annabel Sutherland 126 runs in 5 matches Lauren Winfield-Hill 103 runs in 5 matches Sophie Day 4/19 in the previous match

MS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for WBBL 2022, Match 25

Amy Jones' presence in the Thunder batting unit has given it a strong outlook. Although she is due for a big score, Jones has shown glimpses of her abilities this season. She scored 44 runs in the reverse fixture and could prove to be a game-changing selection in your MS-W vs ST-W Dream11 prediction team.

MS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

MS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

Wicketkeepers: Lauren Winfield-Hill, Amy Jones (vc)

Batters: Phoebe Litchfield, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey

All-rounders: Sammy Jo-Johnson, Annabel Sutherland (c), Kim Garth

Bowlers: Belinda Vakarewa, Sam Bates, Sophie Day

MS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Grand League

MS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Lauren Winfield-Hill, Amy Jones (vc)

Batters: Tammy Beaumont, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Rachael Haynes

All-rounders: Sammy Jo-Johnson, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth

Bowlers: Lauren Smith, Sam Bates, Sophie Day

