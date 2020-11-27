MS-W vs ST-W WBBL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's WBBL Match - Nov 28th, 2020

The final of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2020 features Melbourne Stars taking on Sydney Thunder at the North Sydney Oval on Saturday.

Melbourne Stars have been the team to beat in the WBBL this season, with Meg Lanning leading her troops admirably. With the likes of Elyse Villani and Natalie Sciver also coming up with the goods regularly, the Stars have shed their reputation of being perennial underachievers, as they stand just one win away from the WBBL trophy.

Last season, the @StarsBBL managed just two wins. Tomorrow they'll line up in their first WBBL Final! ⭐



An in-depth look at the perfect storm that helped the Melbourne Stars turn their club around #WBBLFinals https://t.co/f1C17yH7Qt pic.twitter.com/HmmBIFEX0t — Rebel Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 27, 2020

Their opponents, Sydney Thunder, have also been impressive in the competition, with Heather Knight and Rachael Haynes starring for the former WBBL champions.

The emergence of Hannah Darlington and Sam Bates has helped their cause in the bowling department, and Shabnim Ismail has been as economical as ever with the ball. The Thunder pulled off a heist in the WBBL semi-final against Brisbane Heat and will be brimming with confidence ahead of this all-important encounter.

There was no wiping the smiles off @SammyJoJohnson2 and @laurensmith74's faces after the @ThunderBBL's epic semi-final win last night! 🤩🏆 #WBBLFinals pic.twitter.com/9YouQx5Bl8 — Rebel Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 26, 2020

Although both teams have momentum with them, the Stars are the clear favourites, given their superior batting strength. However, the Thunder are also well-equipped to spring a surprise, which should make for a great WBBL 2020 final on Saturday.

WBBL 2020 Final: Squads to choose from

Sydney Thunder Women

Tammy Beaumont, Rachel Trenaman, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Heather Knight, Rachael Haynes, Pheobe Litchfield, Lauren Smith, Tahlia Wilson, Hannah Darlington, Shabnim Ismail, Sam Bates, Sam Arnold, Saskia Horley, Anika Learoyd and Kate Peterson.

Melbourne Stars Women

Meg Lanning, Nat Sciver, Mignon du Preez, Elyse Villani, Alana King, Annabel Sutherland, Katherine Brunt, Tess Flintoff, Sophie Day, Holly Ferling, Nicole Faltum, Anna Lanning, Erin Osborne, Lucy Cripps and Bhavi Devchand.

Predicted Playing-11

Sydney Thunder Women

Tammy Beaumont, Rachel Trenaman, Heather Knight, Rachael Haynes, Phoebe Litchfield, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Tahlia Wilson, Hannah Darlington, Lauren Smith, Shabnim Ismail and Sam Bates.

Melbourne Stars Women

Meg Lanning, Ellyse Villani, Mignon du Preez, Annabel Sutherland, Nat Sciver, Katherine Brunt, Erin Osborne, Alana King, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum and Sophie Day.

Match Details

Match: Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women, Final

Date: 28th November, 2020; at 1:40 PM IST

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney.

Pitch Report

Another high-scoring WBBL game beckons at the North Sydney Oval, as there could be not much help on offer for the bowlers off the surface.

The powerplay overs could be key to either side's fortunes in the WBBL final, as run-scoring could be easy against the brand new ball. Wickets in hand will once again be key at this venue, with the spinners coming into play in the middle overs.

150 runs should be a good total, and both sides are likely to chase after winning the toss.

MS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tahlia Wilson, Meg Lanning, Mignon du Preez, Phoebe Litchfield, Tammy Beaumont, Nat Sciver, Heather Knight, Annabel Sutherland, Hannah Darlington, Alana King and Sam Bates.

Captain: Nat Sciver. Vice-Captain: Heather Knight.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicole Faltum, Meg Lanning, Mignon du Preez, Rachael Trenaman, Tammy Beaumont, Nat Sciver, Heather Knight, Erin Osborne, Hannah Darlington, Alana King and Sam Bates.

Captain: Heather Knight. Vice-Captain: Meg Lanning.