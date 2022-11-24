MSA vs BT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi League T10, Match 3

Samp Army (MSA) will lock horns with Bangla Tigers (BT) in the third match of the Abu Dhabi League T10 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 24. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about MSA vs BT Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Samp Army who will be playing their first match of the tournament, will want to start their campaign on a winning note. Bangla Tigers, on the other hand, won their opening match against the New York Strikers by 19 runs and are currently second in the points table.

MSA vs BT Match Details

The third match of the Abu Dhabi League T10 will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, November 24. The match is set to take place at 05:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MSA vs BT, Abu Dhabi League T10, Match 3

Date and Time: 24th November 2022, 05:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

MSA vs BT Pitch Report

The track at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium has favored the batters in the last couple of matches. The bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs. The last two matches played here have been won by the teams batting first.

Last 2 Matches (Abu Dhabi League T10)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

Average first-innings score: 132

Average second-innings score: 105

MSA vs BT probable playing 11s for today’s match

MSA injury/team news

No major injury updates.

MSA Probable Playing 11

Moeen Ali, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Colin de Grandhomme, Bas de Leede, Shimron Hetmyer, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Dwain Pretorius, Ahmed Raza, George Garton.

BT injury/team news

No major injury updates.

BT Probable Playing 11

Hazratullah Zazai, Evin Lewis, Joe Clarke, Colin Munro, Ben Cutting, Benny Howell, Shakib Al Hasan, Matheesha Pathirana, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Jake Ball.

MSA vs BT Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Johnson Charles (212 matches, 5153 runs, Strike Rate: 128.27)

Charles has smashed 5153 runs in 212 T20 matches. He can also help you fetch some crucial points from behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Evin Lewis (209 matches, 5766 runs, Strike Rate: 144.07)

Lewis is a phenomenal left-handed opening batter who can go bonkers against any given bowler on his day. He has amassed 5766 runs in 209 T20 matches at a strike rate of 144.07.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shakib Al Hasan (383 matches, 6301 runs and 433 wickets, Strike Rate: 122.18 and Economy Rate: 6.82)

Shakib is a name that needs no introduction in the cricketing world. He has mustered 6301 runs and scalped 433 wickets in 383 T20 matches.

Top Bowler Pick

Anrich Nortje (84 matches, 109 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.45)

Nortje has been in phenomenal form lately, taking 109 wickets in 84 matches at an economy of 7.45. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

MSA vs BT match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Moeen Ali

Ali is an experienced all-rounder who has scored 5601 runs and picked up 175 wickets in 563 T20 matches.

Colin Munro

Munro is a destructive batter who has scored 2517 runs in 341 T20 matches, while also scalping 31 wickets.

5 Must-pick players with stats for MSA vs BT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket (T20 matches)

Johnson Charles: 5153 runs in 212 matches

Evin Lewis: 5766 runs in 209 matches

Shakib Al Hasan: 6301 runs & 433 wickets in 383 matches

Anrich Nortje: 109 wickets in 84 matches

Moeen Ali: 5601 runs and 175 wickets in 563 matches

MSA vs BT match expert tips

Shakib Al Hasan could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

MSA vs BT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Head to Head League

MSA vs BT Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 3, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Johnson Charles (c), J Clarke

Batters: Evin Lewis, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Bas de Leede (vc)

Bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell, Anrich Nortje, Matheesha Pathirana

MSA vs BT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Grand League

MSA vs BT Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 3, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Johnson Charles

Batters: Colin Munro (vc), Evin Lewis, Moeen Ali (c)

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Bas de Leede, Dwaine Pretorius

Bowlers: Ahmed Raza, Benny Howell, Anrich Nortje

