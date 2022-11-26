MSA vs DB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10, Match 11

Morrisville Samp Army (MSA) will face Delhi Bulls (DB) in Match 11 of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, November 26. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MSA vs DB Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 11.

Morrisville Samp Army got off to a fantastic start in the competition. Facing Bangla Tigers, they secured a comfortable 15-run victory. Shimron Hetmyer, Karim Janat, and George Garton starred for them with the bat, while Dwaine Pretorius took three wickets to put pressure on the opposition in the second innings.

Delhi Bulls, meanwhile, began their campaign with a four-wicket win over the Warriors. However, their most recent game with Team Abu Dhabi ended in a tie. Both sides scored 120 runs in each innings.

MSA vs DB Match Details, Match 11

The Match 11 of the Abu Dhabi T10 will be played on November 26 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match is set to take place at 10.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MSA vs DB, Abu Dhabi T10, Match 11

Date and Time: November 26, 2022, 10.00 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

MSA vs DB Pitch Report

The track at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium has favored the batters in this format of the game. The ball comes nicely onto the bat which has allowed the batters to play with free hands. The boundaries are also short and bowlers need to be at their best and most disciplined.

All of the last five matches have been won by sides who had opted to bat first.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 4

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 120.4

Average second innings score: 102.8

MSA vs DB Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Morrisville Samp Army: W

Delhi Bulls: W-T

MSA vs DB probable playing 11s for today’s match

Morrisville Samp Army Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Morrisville Samp Army Probable Playing 11

Moeen Ali, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Colin de Grandhomme, Bas de Leede, Shimron Hetmyer, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Dwain Pretorius, Ahmed Raza, and George Garton.

Delhi Bulls Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Delhi Bulls Probable Playing 11

Dwayne Bravo (c), Tom Banton (wk), Jordan Cox, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Asif Khan, Imad Wasim, Dominic Drakes, Richard Gleeson, Waqas Maqsood, and Shiraz Ahmed

MSA vs DB Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Tom Banton (2 matches, 57 runs, Strike Rate: 203.57)

Tom Banton will be an excellent wicketkeeper choice for your MSA vs DB Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has been in great form with the bat and has already brought up 57 runs at a terrific strike rate of 203.57. Banton has also done well behind the stumps.

Top Batter pick

Tim David (2 matches, 62 runs, Strike Rate: 206.67)

Tim David has built himself a well-earned reputation of being one of the most feared hitters of the ball in the world and he has lived up to it so far. The Australian is the leading run-scorer for his side with 62 runs and at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 206.67.

Top All-rounder pick

Imad Wasim (2 matches, 38 runs and 1 wicket)

Imad Wasim has done a great job for his side and has contributed with both bat and ball. He has slammed 38 runs at a strike rate of 211.11 lower down the order and also has a wicket to his name.

Top Bowler pick

Shiraz Ahmed (2 matches, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 8.00)

Shiraz Ahmed has bowled very well for Delhi Bulls in the Abu Dhabi T10. He is their highest wicket-taker with three wickets and has also kept things tight with an economy rate of 8.00.

MSA vs DB match captain and vice-captain choices

Dwaine Pretorius

Dwaine Pretorius is a great all-rounder and a fantastic asset to have in the shorter formats. He could prove to be a great captaincy pick for your MSA vs DB Dream11 Fantasy Team. The South African secured victory for his side in the first game with three wickets at an economy of 5.50. He is also extremely useful with the bat lower down the order.

Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer led the way with the bat for Samp Army in the first game. He smacked 38 runs at a strike rate close to 181. When on song, Hetmyer is a fierce batter.

5 Must-picks with players stats for MSA vs DB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dwaine Pretorius 3 wickets Shimron Hetmyer 38 runs Tim David 62 runs Shiraz Ahmed 3 wickets Imad Wasim 38 runs and 1 wicket

MSA vs DB match expert tips

Tim David has been in outrageous form with the bat. He could prove to be the X-factor player for your MSA vs DB Dream11 Fantasy.

MSA vs DB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Head to Head League

MSA vs DB Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Tom Banton

Batters: Tim David, Shimron Hetmyer, Rilee Rossouw, Moeen Ali, David Miller

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Shiraz Ahmed, Richard Gleeson, Anrich Nortje

MSA vs DB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Grand League

MSA vs DB Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Tom Banton, Johnson Charles

Batters: Tim David, Shimron Hetmyer, Rilee Rossouw, Moeen Ali

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Shiraz Ahmed, Richard Gleeson, Dwayne Bravo

