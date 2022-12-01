MSA vs DG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022, Match 25

Morrisville Samp Army (MSA) will take on Deccan Gladiators (DG) in the 25th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, December 1. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MSA vs DG Dream11 prediction.

Morrisville Samp Army started their Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 campaign with three consecutive wins before losing two in a row. Deccan Gladiators, meanwhile, have four wins and two losses from six games so far.

MSA vs DG, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

The 25th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 between Morrisville Samp Army and Deccan Gladiators will be played on December 1 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 10 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MSA vs DG, Match 25, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

Date & Time: December 1st 2022, 10 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

MSA vs DG Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has been an absolute belter, with teams regularly posting big scores here. The average first-innings score at the venue is about 110.

Matches won by teams batting first: 12

Matches won by teams bowling first: 8

MSA vs DG Form Guide (Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022)

Morrisville Samp Army: L, L, W, W, W

Deccan Gladiators: W, L, W, L, W

MSA vs DG Probable Playing 11 today

Morrisville Samp Army team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Morrisville Samp Army Probable Playing XI: Moeen Ali (c), Johnson Charles (wk), David Miller, Shimron Hetmyer, Karim Janat, Dwaine Pretorius, Chamika Karunaratne, Basil Hameed, George Garton, Anrich Nortje, Ahmed Raza.

Deccan Gladiators team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Deccan Gladiators Probable Playing XI: Will Smeed, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Andre Russell, Suresh Raina, David Wiese, Adeel Malik, Odean Smith, Zahoor Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Joshua Little.

Today’s MSA vs DG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Johnson Charles (5 matches, 111 runs)

Johnson Charles has batted nicely in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022. The MSA wicketkeeper-batter has amassed 111 runs at a strike rate of 181.96 with the help of 18 fours and three sixes.

Top Batter Pick

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (6 matches, 217 runs)

Tom Kohler-Cadmore is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 217 runs at a strike rate of 223.71. He has hit 19 fours and 16 sixes.

Top All-rounder Pick

Karim Janat (5 matches, 90 runs, 3 wickets)

Karim Janat has been effective with both the bat and ball. The Afghan all-rounder has smashed 90 runs at a strike rate of 169.81. On the bowling front, he has claimed three wickets at an economy rate of 8.22.

Top Bowler Pick

Joshua Little (6 matches, 5 wickets)

Joshua Little has taken five wickets at an economy rate of 9.25 in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022.

MSA vs DG match captain and vice-captain choices

Dwaine Pretorius (5 matches, 8 wickets)

Dwaine Pretorius has been superb with the ball in the tournament. The South African seam-bowling all-rounder has returned with eight wickets from five games at an economy rate of 8.22. He can come in handy with the bat as well.

Nicholas Pooran (6 matches, 249 runs)

Nicholas Pooran is currently the top run-scorer in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 with 249 runs at an average of 62.25 and a strike rate of 239.42. He has smashed 21 sixes and 19 fours.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MSA vs DG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Dwaine Pretorius 8 wickets in 5 matches Nicholas Pooran 249 runs in 6 matches Karim Janat 90 runs & 3 wickets in 5 matches Tom Kohler-Cadmore 217 runs in 6 matches Joshua Little 5 wickets in 6 matches

MSA vs DG match expert tips

With the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 being a high-scoring tournament, top-order batters will be crucial picks. The likes of Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, and Tom Kohler-Cadmore will be the ones to watch out for in the MSA vs DG game.

MSA vs DG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

MSA vs DG Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (vc)

Batters: Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius (c), David Wiese, Karim Janat

Bowlers: Joshua Little, Anrich Nortje, Mohammad Hasnain

MSA vs DG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

MSA vs DG Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: David Miller, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Will Smeed

All-rounders: Andre Russell (c), Dwaine Pretorius, Karim Janat (vc), Basil Hameed

Bowlers: Ahmed Raza, Joshua Little, Mohammad Hasnain

