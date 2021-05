MSF vs BUW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Krefeld Quarter-final 1 - May 28, 2021

MSC Frankfurt will take on Bayer Uerdingen Wolves in the first quarter-final of the ECS T10 Krefeld at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground on Friday.

MSC Frankfurt have been in magnificent form in the ECS T10 Krefeld. The Sekandar Khan-led side topped Group A with seven wins, with their only loss coming against the Aachen Rising Stars. Most of MSC Frankfurt’s wins were by big margins and they will start the quarter-final fixture as overwhelming favorites.

Bayer Uerdingen Wolves, on the other hand, have been pretty inconsistent in the ECS T10 Krefeld. They managed to win just two of their eight group stage fixtures, with both their victories coming against bottom-placed DJK SG Solingen. The Wolves will undoubtedly start as underdogs on Friday.

Squads to choose from

MSC Frankfurt: Sekandar Khan (c), Muslim Ashraf, Waheed Ahmed, Nafees Buttar, Adel Khan, Qader Khan, Daud Muhammad, Shahid Afridi, Habib Rahman, Zabiullah Aryoubi, Hamza Sayed Ameer, Waseem Khan, Sajid Khan Afridi, Qutub Schebeckkhel, Sultan Ahmad, Wasil Noori

Bayer Uerdingen Wolves: Waqas Fatmi, Shujahat Hussain, Rajnish shukla, Shamil Niyas, Omar Sardar, Usman Sardar, Hadi Raza, Humayun Butt, Zain Alam, Abdul Haseeb, Raj Bhushan, Hammad Ashraf, Abdul Rehman Shaikh, Nasib Khushdel, Abhinav Rayal, Taha Hassan, Alim Ullah, Blake Chant

Predicted Playing XIs

MSC Frankfurt: Adel Khan, Sekandar Khan (c), Shahid Afridi, Daud Muhammad, Qutub Schebeckkhel, Qader Khan, Hamza Sayed Ameer, Nafees Buttar, Wasil Noori, Habib Rahman (wk), Waseem Khan

Bayer Uerdingen Wolves: Waqas Fatmi (c), Shamil Niyas, Humayun Butt (wk), Muhammad Asif, Taha Hassan, Hammad Ashraf, Nasib Khushdel, Hadi Raza, Abdul Haseeb, Omar Sardar, Raj Bhushan

Match Details

Match: MSC Frankfurt vs Bayer Uerdingen Wolves

Date & Time: May 28th 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground has been a good one to bat on, with teams regularly racking up big totals here. However, the bowlers have fared well too and we can expect another sporting track for the first ECS T10 Krefeld quarter-final. A score of around 100-105 could well be par at the venue.

ECS T10 Krefeld Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MSF vs BUW)

Dream11 Team for MSC Frankfurt vs Bayer Uerdingen Wolves - Quarter-final 1 - ECS T10 Krefeld 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Humayun Butt, Sekandar Khan, Waqas Fatmi, Shamil Niyas, Adel Khan, Qader Khan, Hammad Ashraf, Muhammad Asif, Nafees Buttar, Shahid Afridi, Taha Hassan

Captain: Adel Khan. Vice-captain: Qader Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Humayun Butt, Sekandar Khan, Qutub Schebeckkhel, Waqas Fatmi, Adel Khan, Qader Khan, Muhammad Asif, Nafees Buttar, Shahid Afridi, Taha Hassan, Raj Bhushan

Captain: Shahid Afridi. Vice-captain: Nafees Buttar