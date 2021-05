MSF vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Krefeld Semi-final 2 - May 29, 2021

MSC Frankfurt will square off against Koln CC in the second semi-final of the ECS T10 Krefeld at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground on Saturday.

MSC Frankfurt have been absolutely dominant in the ECS T10 Krefeld this season, losing just once so far. They topped Group A with seven wins before beating Bayer Uerdingen Wolves in the quarter-finals fixture. On current form, MSC Frankfurt will start as favorites in the second ECS T10 Krefeld semi-final.

Koln CC have also been pretty consistent in the ECS T10 Krefeld, finishing second in Group B with five wins and two losses. They then beat VfB Gelsenkirchen by 12 runs in the quarter-finals to set up a semi-final date with MSC Frankfurt.

Squads to choose from

MSC Frankfurt: Sekandar Khan (c), Muslim Ashraf, Waheed Ahmed, Nafees Buttar, Adel Khan, Qader Khan, Daud Muhammad, Shahid Afridi, Habib Rahman, Zabiullah Aryoubi, Hamza Sayed Ameer, Waseem Khan, Sajid Khan Afridi, Qutub Schebeckkhel, Sultan Ahmad, Wasil Noori

Koln CC: Dhruv Patel (c), Prateek Dabholkar, Appu Murali, Tejas Morbagal, Dhruv Rathod, Sandheep Ravishankar, Sajeesh Kumar, Lokesh Kamti, Irfan Ahmed, Ameya Deshpande, Santosh Kumar, Santhoshkumar Sundararaj, Umang Shah, Sayan Mukhopadhaya, Priyank Mehta, Rameez Deshmukh, Grinesh Sanghavi, Ashish Makkar, Emerson Rajaratnam, Jimit Patel, Satya Srinivas, Abhilash Miryala, Amit Saini, Asmdin Zadran

Predicted Playing XIs

MSC Frankfurt: Adel Khan, Sekandar Khan (c), Shahid Afridi, Nafees Buttar, Qader Khan, Daud Muhammad, Habib Rahman (wk), Zabiullah Aryoubi, Waseem Khan, Waheed Ahmed, Qutub Schebeckkhel

Koln CC: Satya Srinivas (wk), Irfan Ahmed, Tejas Morbagal, Dhruv Patel (c), Asmdin Zadran, Sandheep Ravishankar, Lokesh Kamti, Ameya Deshpande, Prateek Dabholkar, Appu Murali, Grinesh Sanghavi

Match Details

Match: MSC Frankfurt vs Koln CC

Date & Time: May 29th 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

Pitch Report

The Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld has produced some good tracks in the ECS T10 Krefeld. While teams have racked up big scores regularly, the bowlers have had something in it for them too. Another sporting pitch is likely to be on offer on Saturday.

ECS T10 Krefeld Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MSF vs KCC)

Dream11 Team for MSC Frankfurt vs Koln CC - ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 Semi-final 2.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Habib Rahman, Sekandar Khan, Qutub Schebeckkhel, Irfan Ahmed, Adel Khan, Qader Khan, Daud Muhammad, Tejas Morbagal, Shahid Afridi, Sandheep Ravishankar, Asmdin Zadran

Captain: Adel Khan. Vice-captain: Tejas Morbagal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lokesh Kamti, Sekandar Khan, Qutub Schebeckkhel, Irfan Ahmed, Adel Khan, Daud Muhammad, Tejas Morbagal, Nafees Buttar, Shahid Afridi, Sandheep Ravishankar, Asmdin Zadran

Captain: Adel Khan. Vice-captain: Shahid Afridi