MSC vs AL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Dhaka T20 match - June 19th, 2021

Mohammedan Sporting Club lock horns with Abahani Limited in Match No.70 of the Dhaka T20 League 2021 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

Both teams have played 11 matches each. Abahani Limited have had a good Dhaka T20 season so far with eight wins. They finished third in the table, only behind Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club based on Net Run Rate (NRR).

Mohammedan Sporting Club, on the other hand, have six wins and a tie, thus being placed fifth in the table. They have had a decent Dhaka T20 campaign. After having qualified for the Super League, they will be eyeing a chance to win the trophy.

Here are three players who can be the captain and vice-captain picks for your Dream 11 team as Mohammedan Sporting Club take on Abahani Limited in the Dhaka T20 League.

#3 Taskin Ahmed

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed has ten scalps from eight matches for Mohammedan Sporting Club. He has best figures of 3/15 and a healthy economy of 7.07.

The tall fast bowler has 105 wickets from 91 T20 matches. Taskin is a pick who can certainly get your Dream 11 side good points.

#2 Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Right-arm medium pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib has made nine appearances so far for Abahani Limited. With 12 wickets, he is their most successful bowler. He has an economy of 7.46 with best figures of 3/9.

As Abahani Limited looks to break into the top two, Tanzim will have a crucial role to play with the ball. Therefore, he should be included in your Dream 11 team for this Dhaka T20 clash.

#1 Mohammad Naim

Bangladesh opening batsman Mohammad Naim is the third highest-run scorer overall this season. With 307 runs, he is the most successful batsman for Abahani Limited.

Naim averages 34.11, with a best score of 70 so far. He has been impressive in the shorter format, scoring 1319 runs from 48 T20 innings. The tall left-hander also has a T20 hundred to his name.

With Abahani Limited taking on Mohammedan Sporting Club in the Dhaka T20 League, Naim is a must-pick for your Dream 11 team.

Edited by Prem Deshpande