MSC vs AL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Dhaka Premier League T20 Match - June 19th, 2021

Mohammedan Sporting Club and Abahani Limited will lock horns in the third Super League stage game of the Dhaka Premier League T20 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Saturday.

Mohammedan Sporting Club put in some decent performances in the group stage of the Dhaka Premier League T20, winning six of their 11 matches and finishing fifth. They will be eager to fare well in the Super League stage as well.

Meanwhile, Abahani Limited finished second in the points table with eight wins and three defeats. The two-time defending champions will be keen for a three-peat and Mushfiqur Rahim’s form will be crucial to Abahani's chances in the Super League stage of the Dhaka Premier League T20.

Squads to choose from

Mohammedan Sporting Club

Asif Hasan Mitul, Shakil Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan, Shamsur Rahman Shuvo, Shuvagata Hom Chowdhury, Parvez Hossain Emon, Abu Hider Rony, Abu Jayed Rahi, Nadif Chowdhury, Irfan Sukkur, Mahmudul Hasan Limon, Abdul Mazid, Avishek Mitra, Yeasin Arafat

Abahani Limited

Naim Shaikh, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Aminul Islam Biplob, Taijul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Shohidul Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Towhidul Islam Rasel, Munim Shahriar, Shaheen Alam, Rakibul Islam Raja, AKS Swadhin

Probable Playing XIs

Mohammedan Sporting Club

Abdul Mazid, Mahmudul Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shamsur Rahman, Irfan Sukkur (wk), Nadif Chodhury, Shuvagata Hom (c), Abu Hider, Yeasin Arafat, Asif Hasan, Abu Jayed

Abahani Limited

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Munim Shahriar, Mushfiqur Rahim (c, wk), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Arafat Sunny, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Taijul Islam

Match Details

Match: Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Abahani Limited, Super League

Date and Time: 19th June, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur

Pitch Report

Although the track at Mirpur is a good one to bat on, the bowlers will also get assistance off the pitch early on. Both teams will want to bowl first upon winning the toss.

Dhaka Premier League T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MSC vs AL)

MSC vs AL Dream11 Team Prediction - Dhaka Premier League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Afif Hossain, Munim Shahriar, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shuvagata Hom, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mosaddek Hossain, Tanzim Hasan, Abu Hider, Yeasin Arafat

Captain: Mushfiqur Rahim. Vice-captain: Mohammad Saifuddin

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Irfan Sukkur, Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahmudul Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mosaddek Hossain, Tanzim Hasan, Abu Hider, Yeasin Arafat

Captain: Mohammad Naim Sheikh. Vice-captain: Mahmudul Hasan

