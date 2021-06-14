MSC vs. BU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Dhaka Premier League - June 14, 2021

Mohammedan Sporting Club and Brothers Union will clash against each other in the 53rd match of Dhaka Premier League at BKSP-4 on Monday.

Mohammedan Sporting Club has been decent enough so far in the tournament, with five wins and three losses in the eight encounters they were part of.

With Shakib getting banned for three matches, his absence will impact the team’s overall performance. Shuvagata Hom will lead the team in Shakib’s absence.

Meanwhile, the Brothers Union, led by Minhazur Rahman, has won three matches and lost three so far. Before the tournament gets to the business end, the Brothers Union would love to get some wins and stay in the race for knockouts.

Squads to choose from

Mohammedan Sporting Club

Shakib Al Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Asif Hossain Mitul, Shakil Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan, Shamsur Rahman Shuvo, Shuvagata Hom Chowdhury, Parvez Hossain Emon, Abu Hider Rony, Abu Jayed Rahi, Nadif Chowdhury, Irfan Sukkur, Mahmudul Hasan Limon. Abdul Majid, Avishek Mitra

Brothers Union

Minhazur Rahman, Junaid Siddiqui, Mohammad Shahzada, Habibur Rahman Jony, Zahidduzzaman Sagar, Shakhawat Hossain Saiman, Naeem Islam Juni, Mahedi Hasan, Maisukur Rahman, Tushar Imran, Alauddin Babu, Saklain Sajib, Rahatul Ferdous, Nuruzzaman, Sujon Hawladar, Jabid Hossain, Jasim Uddin, Abdul Gaffar Rony, Rasel Al Mamun, Abdul Qayyum Tuhin

Probable Playing XIs

Mohammedan Sporting Club

Abdul Mazid, Parvez Hossain Emon, Irfan Sukkur (wk), Shamsur Rahman, Mahmudul Hasan, Nadif Chowdhury, Shuvagata Hom (c), Taskin Ahmed, Asif Hasan, Abu Jayed, Ruyel Miah

Brothers Union

Mizhanur Rahman (c), Junaid Siddique, Nuruzzaman, Myshukur Rahaman, Rahatul Ferdous, Zahiduzzaman (wk), Saqlain Sajib, Naeem Islam jnr, Alauddin Babu, Sujon Hawlader, Manik Khan

Match Details

Match: Mohammedan Sporting Club vs. Brothers Union, Match 53

Venue: BKSP-4

Date and Time (IST): June 14, 1:00 PM

Pitch report

The pitch at BKSP-4 is conducive to batting. However, as the pitch tends to slow down slightly in the middle overs, it will be tough for batters to go for runs.

The spinners are likely to get some turn, which could pave the way for an exciting contest.

Dhaka Premier League 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MSC vs. BU)

MSC vs. BU Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Irfan Sukkuar, Mizhanur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Myshukur Rahaman, Alauddin Babu, Shuvagata Hom, Mahmudul Hasan, Rahatul Ferdous, Taskim Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Sujon Hawlader

Captain: Alauddin Babu Vice-captain: Shuvagata Hom

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zahiduzzaman, Junaid Siddique, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shamsur Rahman, Alauddin Babu, Shuvagata Hom, Mahmudul Hasan, Rahatul Ferdous, Taskim Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Saqlain Sajib

Captain: Parvez Hossain Emon Vice-captain: Junaid Siddique.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar