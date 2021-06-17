MSC vs GGC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Dhaka Premier League T20 Match - June 17th, 2021

Mohammedan Sporting Club will take on Gazi Group Cricketers in the 66th match of the Dhaka Premier League T20 on Thursday.

Mohammedan Sporting Club have played 10 matches in the Dhaka Premier League T20 so far, winning six and losing three; one game was abandoned. With 13 points, they are fourth in the standings. Mohammedan Sporting Club beat Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity by one wicket via Super Over in their last match, which was a 10-over-a-side contest.

Gazi Group Cricketers have also won six of their 10 games and are just behind Mohammedan Sporting Club in the Dhaka Premier League T20 points table. They are on a four-match winning streak and beat Partex Sporting Club by nine wickets in their last outing.

Squads to choose from:

Mohammedan Sporting Club

Taskin Ahmed, Asif Hossain Mitul, Shakil Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan, Shamsur Rahman Shuvo, Shuvagata Hom Chowdhury, Parvez Hossain Emon, Abu Hider Rony, Abu Jayed Rahi, Nadif Chowdhury, Irfan Sukkur, Mahmudul Hasan Limon. Abdul Majid, Avishek Mitra

Gazi Group Cricketers

Hasan Mahmud, Sanjit Saha Deep, Akbar Ali (WK), Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Nahid Hasan, Mukidul Islam, Rakibul Atiq, Mahmudullah (C), Mominul Haque, Ariful Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed and Zakir Hasan.

Predicted Playing XIs

Mohammedan Sporting Club

Abdul Mazid, Parvez Hossain Emon, Irfan Sukkur (wk), Shamsur Rahman, Mahmudul Hasan, Nadif Chowdhury, Shuvagata Hom (c), Taskin Ahmed, Asif Hasan, Abu Jayed, Ruyel Miah

Gazi Group Cricketers

Mahmudullah (C), Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Akbar Ali (WK), Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Zakir Hasan, Ariful Haque, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Mukidul Islam, Nahid Hasan.

Match Details

Match: Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Gazi Group Cricketers, 66th Match

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Date and Time: 17th June, 2021, 5:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sher-e-Bangla is balanced and has a bit of something for both bowlers and batsmen. However, batting could prove to be difficult in the second innings. The average score at the venue in the T20 format is 130 runs.

Dhaka Premier League T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MSC vs GGC)

MSC vs GGC Dream11 Tips - Dhaka Premier League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Irfan Sukkur, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mohammad Parvez-Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah, Shuvagata Hom, Mahmudul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Taskin Ahmed

Captain: Mahedi Hasan. Vice-captain: Mahmudullah

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Irfan Sukkur, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mohammad Parvez-Hossain, Shamsur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mahmudul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Taskin Ahmed

Captain: Soumya Sarkar. Vice-captain: Nasum Ahmed

Edited by Samya Majumdar