MSC vs PAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Dhaka Premier League T20 Match - June 3rd, 2021

Match 15 of the Dhaka Premier League T20 will see Mohammedan Sporting Club take on Partex Sporting Club at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday.

Mohammedan Sporting Club are undoubtedly among the favorites to win the Dhaka Premier League T20. Led by Shakib Al Hasan, the likes of Abu Jayed and Abu Hider Rony are part of their formidable bowling attack. They will also avail the services of Mahmudul Hasan and Irfan Sukkur, who will be key in the batting unit.

However, they will be up against a decent Partex Sporting Club, who are yet to play a game in the Dhaka Premier League T20. Although match practice could be an issue, they have a talented squad, with Nihaduzzaman and Rabiul Islam boasting Bangladesh Premier League experience. But they will start the game as underdogs, given Mohammedan Sporting Club's superior depth and balance.

Squads to choose from

Mohammedan Sporting Club

Shakib Al Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Asif Hossain Mitul, Shakil Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan, Shamsur Rahman Shuvo, Shuvagata Hom Chowdhury, Parvez Hossain Emon, Abu Hider Rony, Abu Jayed Rahi, Nadif Chowdhury, Irfan Sukkur, Mahmudul Hasan Limon. Abdul Majid, Avishek Mitra

Partex Sporting Club

Rabiul Islam, Sagir Hossain Shuvo, Nihaduzzaman, Abbas Musa Alvi, Joynul Islam, Hasanuzzaman, Sayed Alam Rizvi, Moin Khan, Tasamul Haque, Jubair Hossain Likhon, Nazmul Hossain Milon, Shahbaz Chauhan, Dhiman Ghosh, Izharul Islam Kanon, Rony Hossain, Mosaddek Iftekhar Rahi, Shafiul Hayat Hridoy

Predicted Playing XIs

Mohammedan Sporting Club

Avishek Mitra, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shamsur Rahman, Shakib al Hasan, Nadif Chowdhury, Irfan Sukkur, Shuvagata Hom, Abu Hider, Yeasin Arafat, Abu Jayed and Asif Hasan

Partex Sporting Club

Sayem Alam, Mehrab Hossain, Tasamul Haque, Shafiul Hayet, Dhiman Ghosh, Moin Khan, Nazmul Hossain Milon, Shahbaz Chouhan, Jaynul Islam, Nihaduzzaman, Imran Ali

Match Details

Match: Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Partex Sporting Club, Match 15

Date and Time: 3rd June 2021, at 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

As seen in previous Dhaka Premier League T20 games, the pitch is slightly on the slower side, with the batsmen having to work hard for their runs. While the pacers will get some swing early on, the spinners will play a crucial role in the middle overs, making for a good contest between bat and ball. Chasing would be the ideal choice upon winning the toss, with 150 being a decent total at the venue.

Dhaka Premier League T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MSC vs PAR)

MSC vs PAR Dream11 Tips - Dhaka Premier League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Parvez Hossain, M Hossain Jr, S Rahman, S Alam, S Al Hasan, S Hom, N Hossain, Nihaduzzaman, A Hider, A Jayed and Y Arafat

Captain: S Al Hasan. Vice-captain: M Parvez Hossain

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Parvez Hossain, M Hossain Jr, N Chowdhury, S Alam, S Al Hasan, S Hom, N Hossain, Nihaduzzaman, A Hider, A Jayed and I Ali

Captain: A Jayed, Vice-captain: S Al Hasan

