MSC vs SJDC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Dhaka T20 match - June 23rd, 2021

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club take on the Mohammedan Sporting Club in Match 73 of the Super League phase of Dhaka T20 League 2021.

Mohammedan Sporting Club are yet to open their account in the Super League even after playing two matches. Meanwhile, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club have won one and lost the other from their two games thus far.

In the previous outing between the two teams, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club emerged victorious by 16 runs.

Here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream 11 team for the upcoming Dhaka T20 League fixture.

#3 Nurul Hasan

New Zealand v Bangladesh - 2nd Test: Day 4

The wicket-keeper batsman and skipper of Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, Nurul Hasan, has had a prolific season with the bat. Nurul Hasan has led his team from the front and is their highest run-scorer. He has scored 310 runs at an average of just below 35.

In their previous match against Mohammedan Sporting Club, Nurul Hasan played a knock of 66 runs in just 34 balls. He was adjudged the player of the match for his performance.

#2 Ziaur Rahman

Ziaur Rahman represents SJDC in Dhaka T20 League 2021

Ziaur Rahman has played a crucial role in Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club's run in the Dhaka T20 League 2021.

His numbers might not be great but he never fails to contribute with either the bat or the ball. In their previous clash against Mohammedan Sporting Club, Ziaur Rahman scored 35 runs off just 17 balls. He also contributed with the ball and finished his spell with impressive figures of 2/20.

#1 Taskin Ahmed

New Zealand v Bangladesh - ODI Game 1

One of the premier fast-bowlers in Bangladesh cricket, Taskin Ahmed, leads the bowling attack for Mohammedan Sporting Club. Taskin will carry greater responsibility in the absence of Shakib Al Hasan.

Taskin Ahmed has so far picked up ten wickets in the Dhaka T20 League 2021.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava